China Reacts to Pelosi Visit, Turkey Acts as Mediator in Ukraine Conflict, the FBI and Hunter Biden

2022-08-06T08:43+0000

2022-08-06T08:43+0000

2022-08-06T08:43+0000

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the show to talk about China’s response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. They talk about China, a semi-frozen conflict that’s been thawing once again, and they discuss the strange allure of Victor Orban. Then the Misfits and Sleboda talk about yesterday’s grilling of FBI director Chris Wray on the topic of Hunter Biden.Elijah Magnier, veteran war journalist: 35 years plus in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Yugoslavia joins the show to talk about President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan met today in the Black Sea city of Sochi in their second face-to-face meeting in three weeks. Aides to both sides said that today’s meetings were a continuation of talks begun three weeks ago in Iran. Erdogan has emerged as an important mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, hosting an early diplomatic meeting between the two sides and more recently mediating the agreement that led to the export of Ukrainian grain. Although Turkey is a member of NATO, it has steadfastly refused to participate in western sanctions against Russia. At the same time, Russia is a major provider of Turkish energy, accounting for a quarter of its crude oil and half of its natural gas imports.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the show to break down the latest primary results and they talk about the effort in Kansas, by the Roman Catholic Church, to make abortion illegal and voters came out in droves to vote no on the measure.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

