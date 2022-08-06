Beijing Lauds Russia for Support of 'One China' Principle

International
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Phnom Penh."Wang Yi comprehensively outlined China's justified position on the Taiwan issue, and praised that Russia in the first place reaffirmed its strong support for the 'One China' principle, and opposed any actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China," the ministry said in a statement.Wang added that the position of Moscow demonstrated a high level of strategic cooperation between China and Russia.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it sees the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line on the comprehensive containment of China. It emphasized that China has the right to take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the ministry's statement, adding that tensions between China and Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to Taipei will not go away soon.
07:19 GMT 06.08.2022 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 06.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing appreciates Moscow's statement on supporting the "One China" principle, and disagreement with actions that violate China's sovereignty against the background of the aggravation of the situation around Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Phnom Penh.
"Wang Yi comprehensively outlined China's justified position on the Taiwan issue, and praised that Russia in the first place reaffirmed its strong support for the 'One China' principle, and opposed any actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China," the ministry said in a statement.
Wang added that the position of Moscow demonstrated a high level of strategic cooperation between China and Russia.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it sees the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line on the comprehensive containment of China.
It emphasized that China has the right to take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.

"We believe that relations between the sides of the Taiwan Strait is a purely internal affair of China. The Chinese side has the right to take measures necessary to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Taiwan issue," the statement says.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the ministry's statement, adding that tensions between China and Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to Taipei will not go away soon.
