https://sputniknews.com/20220806/beijing-lauds-russia-for-support-of-one-china-principle-1098297015.html

Beijing Lauds Russia for Support of 'One China' Principle

Beijing Lauds Russia for Support of 'One China' Principle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Beijing appreciates Moscow's statement on supporting the "One China" principle, and disagreement with actions that violate China's... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T07:19+0000

2022-08-06T07:19+0000

2022-08-06T07:20+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

china

russia

taiwan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083448122_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_feee5104f2a27679bf1f31766aa65d81.jpg

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Phnom Penh."Wang Yi comprehensively outlined China's justified position on the Taiwan issue, and praised that Russia in the first place reaffirmed its strong support for the 'One China' principle, and opposed any actions that violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China," the ministry said in a statement.Wang added that the position of Moscow demonstrated a high level of strategic cooperation between China and Russia.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it sees the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan as a clear provocation in the spirit of the US aggressive line on the comprehensive containment of China. It emphasized that China has the right to take the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the ministry's statement, adding that tensions between China and Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to Taipei will not go away soon.

https://sputniknews.com/20220806/there-is-only-one-china-beijing-rips-into-us-for-violating-status-quo-in-taiwan-strait-1098294083.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, russia, taiwan, us