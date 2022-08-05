International
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/watch-crane-fall-off-bridge-while-trying-to-lift-truck-from-river-in-indias-odisha-1098135422.html
Watch Crane Fall Off Bridge While Trying to Lift Truck From River in India's Odisha
Watch Crane Fall Off Bridge While Trying to Lift Truck From River in India's Odisha
Miraculously, no one was said to be injured during the incident and the driver of the crane safely managed to escape from the crane's cabin and swim to safety. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T10:33+0000
2022-08-05T10:33+0000
india
viral
viral
viral videos
viral video
viral sensation
crane
crane collapse
truck
truck crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098138321_81:0:1359:719_1920x0_80_0_0_fe87c8b6e351153cd4b9bf0590fa7c6e.jpg
A towing crane in Odisha state's urban agglomeration Talcher, plunged into the river during an operation to rescue a truck that had fallen off the bridge.The video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, shows two cranes on a bridge lifting the truck. At one point, one of the cables attached to the truck snaps, leaving only one crane holding the heavy vehicle. A second later the weight of the truck drags the crane from the bridge. The clip of the incident has left netizens stunned and has attracted more than 22,850 views.One Twitter user wrote: "Don't know what's worse, losing all that equipment or falling into that filthy water,” and another commented, “I hope they have the means to clear that up; can't be good for the river to have those vehicles in there.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098138321_240:0:1199:719_1920x0_80_0_0_acd7d0384ed1ba6e8f5b3c80da776f62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, viral, viral, viral videos, viral video, viral sensation, crane, crane collapse, truck, truck crash, accident, road accident

Watch Crane Fall Off Bridge While Trying to Lift Truck From River in India's Odisha

10:33 GMT 05.08.2022
© Photo : YouTube/essence world Crane fall down into the River while lifting the Lorry
 Crane fall down into the River while lifting the Lorry - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© Photo : YouTube/essence world
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Miraculously, no one was said to be injured during the incident and the driver of the crane safely managed to escape from the crane's cabin and swim to safety.
A towing crane in Odisha state's urban agglomeration Talcher, plunged into the river during an operation to rescue a truck that had fallen off the bridge.
The video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, shows two cranes on a bridge lifting the truck. At one point, one of the cables attached to the truck snaps, leaving only one crane holding the heavy vehicle. A second later the weight of the truck drags the crane from the bridge.
The clip of the incident has left netizens stunned and has attracted more than 22,850 views.
One Twitter user wrote: "Don't know what's worse, losing all that equipment or falling into that filthy water,” and another commented, “I hope they have the means to clear that up; can't be good for the river to have those vehicles in there.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала