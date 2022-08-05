https://sputniknews.com/20220805/watch-crane-fall-off-bridge-while-trying-to-lift-truck-from-river-in-indias-odisha-1098135422.html

Watch Crane Fall Off Bridge While Trying to Lift Truck From River in India's Odisha

Miraculously, no one was said to be injured during the incident and the driver of the crane safely managed to escape from the crane's cabin and swim to safety. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

A towing crane in Odisha state's urban agglomeration Talcher, plunged into the river during an operation to rescue a truck that had fallen off the bridge.The video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, shows two cranes on a bridge lifting the truck. At one point, one of the cables attached to the truck snaps, leaving only one crane holding the heavy vehicle. A second later the weight of the truck drags the crane from the bridge. The clip of the incident has left netizens stunned and has attracted more than 22,850 views.One Twitter user wrote: "Don't know what's worse, losing all that equipment or falling into that filthy water,” and another commented, “I hope they have the means to clear that up; can't be good for the river to have those vehicles in there.”

