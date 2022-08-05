https://sputniknews.com/20220805/ukraine-infowars-china-reacts-to-pelosis-visit-cpac-in-dallas-and-privatizing-the-post-office-1098125595.html

Ukraine InfoWars, China Reacts to Pelosi's Visit, CPAC in Dallas and Privatizing the Post Office

Ukraine InfoWars, China Reacts to Pelosi's Visit, CPAC in Dallas and Privatizing the Post Office

Jim Jatras, is a former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican Leadership joins the show to talk about Amnesty International released a report today concluding that Ukraine is violating international law by using schools, hospitals, and residential areas as military sites and launching attacks from populated residential areas. And the US Senate voted last night 95-1 to ratify the treaty that would have Sweden and Finland join NATO. Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley–he of the raised fist and the quick run to safety–was the only no vote. Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul voted present.Cynthia Chung, President and cofounder of the Rising Tide Foundation and is a writer for Strategic Culture Foundation joins the show to talk about House Leader Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. They discuss the fallout from the trip: the geopolitical implications and the domestic political implications in the US. Then they talk about how the provocative trip has been received in China and in particular perceptions about how Xi Jinping has handled Pelosi’s visit.Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture joins the show to talk about Republican lawmakers who are in support of Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. 26 Republican Senators and a dozen other senior Republicans, including Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell and former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo came out in support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Meanwhile, the US seems to have turned away from Latin America as a new leftist president and vice president take office in Bogota. And, in US politics, the CPAC conference is beginning in Dallas Thursday, Donald Trump is celebrating the wins of a number of his endorsed candidates won with the help of the Democratic National Committee.Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a Professor of Public Policy at Cornell University in New York and the Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital and a Fellow of The Century Foundation joins the program to talk about the push to privatize the United States Postal Service.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

