Snickers Manufacturer Apologizes After Referring to Taiwan as 'Country'

While Mars Wrigley insisted that they respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, some Chinese social media users reportedly did not seem to buy the... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
Famous US candy bar and confections manufacturer Mars Wrigley has issued an apology to China over the promotion of one of the company’s products.Earlier, videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar touted as available only in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan spread on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, according to Reuters.The company has published an apology on the Weibo account of Snickers China, saying that that they respect China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and insisted that all the relevant content has since been amended.According to Global Times, while the apology made its way into the top-10 hottest topics on Weibo on Friday, some social media users apparently were not “buying it.”The development comes amid a deterioration of relations between the United States and China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.After the conclusion of Pelosi’s trip to the island, China launched live-fire drills in the vicinity of Taiwan and announced the suspension of cooperation with the US on a number of issues, such as transnational crime and climate change.
17:56 GMT 05.08.2022
While Mars Wrigley insisted that they respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, some Chinese social media users reportedly did not seem to buy the company’s apology.
Famous US candy bar and confections manufacturer Mars Wrigley has issued an apology to China over the promotion of one of the company’s products.
Earlier, videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar touted as available only in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan spread on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, according to Reuters.
The company has published an apology on the Weibo account of Snickers China, saying that that they respect China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity and insisted that all the relevant content has since been amended.
According to Global Times, while the apology made its way into the top-10 hottest topics on Weibo on Friday, some social media users apparently were not “buying it.”
“Is it so hard to say only one-China?” one of them said as quoted by the newspaper.
The development comes amid a deterioration of relations between the United States and China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
After the conclusion of Pelosi’s trip to the island, China launched live-fire drills in the vicinity of Taiwan and announced the suspension of cooperation with the US on a number of issues, such as transnational crime and climate change.
