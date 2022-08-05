https://sputniknews.com/20220805/russian-citizen-vinnik-was-flown-to-us-by-private-plane--1098133279.html

Russian Citizen Vinnik Was Flown to US by Private Plane, His Family Says

On Thursday, the Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal approved the US request to withdraw Alexander Vinnik’s extradition request. The court ruled... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik is already in the United States after being flown from Greece to Boston on a private plane and then transported on a business plane to San Francisco, Vinnik's family has said."Alexander was allowed to call home from Boston," the family said, adding that the transportation was framed as a kidnapping.On August 4, the Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal approved a US request to withdraw Vinnik’s extradition request, ruling to put Vinnik in custody again over Greece’s request.Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US. He was accused of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. In the US, Vinnik faces 55 years in prison. France also filed charges against Vinnik. On January 23, 2020, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a 100,000 euro ($119,433) fine. Vinnik has vehemently denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.

