International
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/russian-citizen-vinnik-was-flown-to-us-by-private-plane--1098133279.html
Russian Citizen Vinnik Was Flown to US by Private Plane, His Family Says
Russian Citizen Vinnik Was Flown to US by Private Plane, His Family Says
On Thursday, the Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal approved the US request to withdraw Alexander Vinnik’s extradition request. The court ruled... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T06:12+0000
2022-08-05T06:35+0000
alexander vinnik
france
greece
extradition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106432/97/1064329781_0:0:2560:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_dd4c7907a74d955da5bad8b707783184.jpg
Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik is already in the United States after being flown from Greece to Boston on a private plane and then transported on a business plane to San Francisco, Vinnik's family has said."Alexander was allowed to call home from Boston," the family said, adding that the transportation was framed as a kidnapping.On August 4, the Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal approved a US request to withdraw Vinnik’s extradition request, ruling to put Vinnik in custody again over Greece’s request.Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US. He was accused of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. In the US, Vinnik faces 55 years in prison. France also filed charges against Vinnik. On January 23, 2020, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a 100,000 euro ($119,433) fine. Vinnik has vehemently denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.
https://sputniknews.com/20210709/russias-vinnik-to-be-released-from-french-prison-on-21-aug-extradited-to-greece-1083343771.html
france
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106432/97/1064329781_0:0:2456:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_8dbf11b30bb8bd60908eb44b2bdecfff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander vinnik, france, greece, extradition

Russian Citizen Vinnik Was Flown to US by Private Plane, His Family Says

06:12 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 06:35 GMT 05.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Giannis PapanikosA Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© AP Photo / Giannis Papanikos
Subscribe
International
India
On Thursday, the Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal approved the US request to withdraw Alexander Vinnik’s extradition request. The court ruled to put Vinnik in custody again over Greece’s request.
Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik is already in the United States after being flown from Greece to Boston on a private plane and then transported on a business plane to San Francisco, Vinnik's family has said.
"Alexander was allowed to call home from Boston," the family said, adding that the transportation was framed as a kidnapping.
On August 4, the Investigation Chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal approved a US request to withdraw Vinnik’s extradition request, ruling to put Vinnik in custody again over Greece’s request.
"In connection with the US request to withdraw their extradition request, the court has ruled to approve this request and to release you," the presiding judge told Vinnik.
Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the US. He was accused of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through a cryptocurrency trading platform. In the US, Vinnik faces 55 years in prison. France also filed charges against Vinnik.
A Russian man identified as Alexander Vinnik, center, is escorted by police officers to the courthouse at the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2021
Russia's Vinnik to Be Released From French Prison on 21 Aug, Extradited to Greece
9 July 2021, 04:30 GMT
On January 23, 2020, Vinnik was extradited to France, where he was sentenced to five years in prison and a 100,000 euro ($119,433) fine. Vinnik has vehemently denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала