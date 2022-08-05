https://sputniknews.com/20220805/five-people-killed-in-kabul-explosion---reports-1098277761.html

VIDEO: Five People Killed in Kabul Explosion, Reports Say

A week ago, two people died after a hand grenade exploded during a cricket match in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

At least five people died in a reported explosion in the Sar-e-Kariz area of PD 6, Kabul. A video allegedly filmed at the site of the blast has emerged online, showing people screaming and fleeing in panic. According to local reports, dozens were wounded.No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

