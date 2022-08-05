VIDEO: Five People Killed in Kabul Explosion, Reports Say

International
Breaking News: Five People Killed in Kabul Explosion - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/five-people-killed-in-kabul-explosion---reports-1098277761.html
A week ago, two people died after a hand grenade exploded during a cricket match in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
At least five people died in a reported explosion in the Sar-e-Kariz area of PD 6, Kabul. A video allegedly filmed at the site of the blast has emerged online, showing people screaming and fleeing in panic. According to local reports, dozens were wounded.No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.
asia, afghanistan, explosions

15:05 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 15:15 GMT 05.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziAmbulance carrying wounded people leaves the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 29, 2022.
Ambulance carrying wounded people leaves the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
A week ago, two people died after a hand grenade exploded during a cricket match in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.
At least five people died in a reported explosion in the Sar-e-Kariz area of PD 6, Kabul. A video allegedly filmed at the site of the blast has emerged online, showing people screaming and fleeing in panic.
According to local reports, dozens were wounded.
No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.
