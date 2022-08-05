https://sputniknews.com/20220805/chinese-envoy-responds-to-escalating-tensions-with-us-over-taiwan-1098286819.html

"On August 4, Ambassador Qin Gang sternly rejected the unreasonable accusations of the US side on Chinese military countermeasures when meeting with the officials of the White House National Security Council," the spokesperson said. Qin met with the White House National Security Council officials and underscored that Beijing's countermeasures around Taiwan are "necessary and legitimate" in order to deter separatist forces, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States told Sputnik on Friday.Qin stated that the responsibility for China-US tensions rests entirely with Washington, the embassy in the US told Sputnik. "Ambassador Qin pointed out, despite China’s repeated and serious warnings in advance, the U.S. has had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan. This has seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and China-U.S. relations," the embassy's spokesperson said. "The cause, consequences and merits of the incident are crystal clear. The U.S. side must bear full responsibility for the current situation."It was also expressed by the Chinese Ambassador that the United States should respect its obligations and abide by its commitment to the one China policy, take actions to correct its mistakes and eliminate the consequences of the visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday.Earlier on Friday, the White House summoned Qin to protest what it called were China's "escalating actions" near Taiwan, US media reported, citing National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

