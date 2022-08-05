Chinese Envoy Responds to Escalating Tensions with US Over Taiwan
© Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the USAChinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang speaks at an August 31, 2021, event
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chinese Ambassador in Washington Qin Gang has met with White House National Security Council officials and strongly rejected accusations that Beijing is escalating tensions, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States told Sputnik on Friday.
"On August 4, Ambassador Qin Gang sternly rejected the unreasonable accusations of the US side on Chinese military countermeasures when meeting with the officials of the White House National Security Council," the spokesperson said.
"Over 160 countries and international organizations, including ASEAN countries and other regional countries, have criticized Pelosi’s visit [to Taiwan] and reiterated their commitment to the one-China principle. The US accusation that China is escalating the tensions is completely groundless and false. Facts have proved that the US is the troublemaker for peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and the region."
Qin met with the White House National Security Council officials and underscored that Beijing's countermeasures around Taiwan are "necessary and legitimate" in order to deter separatist forces, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States told Sputnik on Friday.
"Ambassador Qin stressed the military countermeasures taken by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the waters around the Taiwan Island are necessary and legitimate measures to deter 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the spokesperson said. "With prior warnings made about them, the Chinese side matches its words with actions."
Qin stated that the responsibility for China-US tensions rests entirely with Washington, the embassy in the US told Sputnik.
"Ambassador Qin pointed out, despite China’s repeated and serious warnings in advance, the U.S. has had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit Taiwan. This has seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and China-U.S. relations," the embassy's spokesperson said. "The cause, consequences and merits of the incident are crystal clear. The U.S. side must bear full responsibility for the current situation."
It was also expressed by the Chinese Ambassador that the United States should respect its obligations and abide by its commitment to the one China policy, take actions to correct its mistakes and eliminate the consequences of the visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Friday.
"Ambassador Qin [Gang] said the United States should earnestly honor its commitment of abiding by the one China policy and not supporting 'Taiwan independence, and act immediately to rectify its mistakes and eliminate the grave impact of Pelosi’s visit," the spokesperson said. "It should not take escalatory actions to further heighten the tension in the Taiwan strait and China-US relations."
Earlier on Friday, the White House summoned Qin to protest what it called were China's "escalating actions" near Taiwan, US media reported, citing National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.