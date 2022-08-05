https://sputniknews.com/20220805/blasphemy-addison-rae-catches-flak-online-after-donning-holy-trinity-bikini-1098275369.html

'Blasphemy!' Addison Rae Catches Flak Online After Donning 'Holy Trinity Bikini'

While some praised Addison Rae’s social media post, others suggested that it could be “disrespecting religions” and branded it as outright “blasphemy.” 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

American social media influencer Addison Rae has come under fire from a number of social media users who did not seem impressed by a recent social media post of hers.According to Page Six, the since-deleted Instagram* post by Rae featured a photo of her clad in Praying’s Holy Trinity Bikini that features the words “Father” and “Son” written on the top and “Holy Spirit” on the bottom.While some netizens, including Rae’s “famous friends,” praised her look, there seemed to be no shortage of those who disapproved of the stunt.“Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions,” yet another netizen remarked.While Rae has apparently deleted the post amid the backlash, the newspaper points out that Christina Aguilera also recently posted on Instagram a video of herself clad in the “French version” of the bikini – that is, the names of the Holy Trinity on the swimwear were written in French.However, even though Aguilera captioned the video “A religious experience,” it apparently did not draw the kind of flak Rae’s post got, the newspaper notes.*Instagram is banned in Russia over extremist activities

