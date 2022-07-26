TikTok Star Faces Backlash For Suggesting Plastic Surgery For 'Stranger Things' Actress
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Actress Natalia Dyer portrays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix hit horror show 'Stranger Things'. However, it seems that her appearance doesn't suit everyone.
A plastic surgery nurse practitioner-turned Tik Tok star had to apologize after releasing a clip where she suggests several changes to the appearance of 'Stranger Things' actress Natalia Dyer.
Miranda Wilson went viral over the weekend after she posted the video where she altered Dyer's face, narrowing her chin and "fixing" her lips and eyebrows.
However, few people were ready to appreciate her efforts, rather blasting her for promoting "toxic" beauty standards that imply that "everyone should have the same face".
The backlash was so massive that Wilson had to delete her video and explain herself.
"I did not mean to offend anyone, including Natalia," the TikTok star clarified. "I was simply just offering suggestions, not on what you have to do, just on what the possibilities are. As an advanced injector that's what we do. We look at faces, we assess and look at the possibilities. Not on what you need to do, or what you have to do, they're simply just options."
She assured that Dyer is "absolutely stunning the way she is."
Despite Dyer never commenting on the clip, fans were quick to defend the actress and attack the TikTok star.
i could never be a celebrity because if someone made a video like this about me i would get violent pic.twitter.com/4mgNbZcwHb— 𝖓𝖎𝖑𝖔 (evil hag) (@probablypersian) July 24, 2022
According to social media users, Wilson's suggestions were far from improving Dyer's face.
Others believed that there was some kind of a devious plan behind Wilson's endeavour.
Dyer rose to fame playing the role of Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi hit 'Stranger Things', which has recently concluded its fourth season. Dyer recently told The Independent that she is a private person, advising people to leave others alone - "unless you're talking about their work or what they want to talk about."