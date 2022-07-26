https://sputniknews.com/20220726/tiktok-star-faces-backlash-for-suggesting-plastic-surgery-for-stranger-things-actress-1097815579.html

TikTok Star Faces Backlash For Suggesting Plastic Surgery For 'Stranger Things' Actress

TikTok Star Faces Backlash For Suggesting Plastic Surgery For 'Stranger Things' Actress

Actress Natalia Dyer portrays Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix hit horror show 'Stranger Things'. However, it seems that her appearance doesn't suit everyone. 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

A plastic surgery nurse practitioner-turned Tik Tok star had to apologize after releasing a clip where she suggests several changes to the appearance of 'Stranger Things' actress Natalia Dyer.Miranda Wilson went viral over the weekend after she posted the video where she altered Dyer's face, narrowing her chin and "fixing" her lips and eyebrows.However, few people were ready to appreciate her efforts, rather blasting her for promoting "toxic" beauty standards that imply that "everyone should have the same face".The backlash was so massive that Wilson had to delete her video and explain herself.She assured that Dyer is "absolutely stunning the way she is."Despite Dyer never commenting on the clip, fans were quick to defend the actress and attack the TikTok star.According to social media users, Wilson's suggestions were far from improving Dyer's face.Others believed that there was some kind of a devious plan behind Wilson's endeavour.Dyer rose to fame playing the role of Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi hit 'Stranger Things', which has recently concluded its fourth season. Dyer recently told The Independent that she is a private person, advising people to leave others alone - "unless you're talking about their work or what they want to talk about."

