International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/amnesty-defends-report-calling-out-kiev-over-bases-in-civilian-areas-after-criticism-from-zelensky-1098285266.html
Amnesty Defends Report Calling Out Kiev Over Bases in Civilian Areas After Criticism From Zelensky
Amnesty Defends Report Calling Out Kiev Over Bases in Civilian Areas After Criticism From Zelensky
The Russian military and independent media have spent months reporting on Kiev’s tactic of deliberately using shopping centers, schools, hospitals and... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-05T18:54+0000
2022-08-05T19:04+0000
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
amnesty international
situation in ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098284954_0:30:808:485_1920x0_80_0_0_20d286e27dd5b6ac7dec40e617cb0781.jpg
Amnesty International has rejected criticism from Ukraine’s president following the release of a bombshell report citing eyewitness testimony accusing the Ukrainian military of deliberately employing tactics which endanger civilian lives.Callamard’s comments come in the wake of remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Amnesty of victim-blaming in its report.“Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and openly terroristic. And if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are allegedly the same in something, if some data about the victim is analyzed and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, this cannot be tolerated,” he added.Zelensky did not address the substance of the allegations made by Amnesty in its report, including what Callamard characterized as a “pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war” by setting up bases in schools and hospitals, and launching strikes from civilian areas to provoke Russian retaliatory strikes.Amnesty said its report was based on on-the-ground research of Russian strikes in the Donbass, Kharkov and Nikolaev regions during the period between April and July, including interviews with eyewitnesses and relatives, as well as remote-sensing and weapons analysis.“Throughout these investigations, researchers found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas as well as basing themselves in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in the regions,” the rights group said.Amnesty added that the areas where the Ukrainian military set up shop were often kilometers from the front, and that troops ignored alternative sites, such as densely wooded areas or other places away from residential zones.Amnesty criticized both sides in its report, and alongside the allegations made against Ukraine, accused Moscow of using “inherently indiscriminate weapons” such as cluster munitions and “other explosive weapons with wide area effects,” as well as “guided weapons with varying levels of accuracy.”The Russian military has rejected allegations on the use of indiscriminate weapons, and has maintained that its operations have been aimed strictly against military targets.Russian and independent media have spent months presenting video, photographic and other evidence of Ukrainian military deployments in schools, kindergartens, hospitals, nursing homes and other civilian facilities. Last month, a United Nations report summarizing fighting between February and mid-May found that over a dozen educational facilities had been used by the combatants to hide out in, and that Ukrainian troops had used civilian “human shields,” in violation of the Geneva Conventions, to try to stave off Russian attacks.
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/ukraine-endangers-civilians-by-setting-up-military-bases-in-schools-residential-areas---watchdog-1098094013.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/ex-nato-commander-sics-ukraine-to-bomb-crimean-bridge-1097114090.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098284954_62:0:747:514_1920x0_80_0_0_a13c5c6855746e25906f4b5df72bb7da.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, amnesty international

Amnesty Defends Report Calling Out Kiev Over Bases in Civilian Areas After Criticism From Zelensky

18:54 GMT 05.08.2022 (Updated: 19:04 GMT 05.08.2022)
© PhotoUkrainian forces destroyed in a school gym. Cropped image of Ukrainian soldier's social media selfie.
Ukrainian forces destroyed in a school gym. Cropped image of Ukrainian soldier's social media selfie. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
© Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian military and independent media have spent months reporting on Kiev’s tactic of deliberately using shopping centers, schools, hospitals and residential areas to try to put military equipment and troops beyond the reach of Russian precision air and missile strikes.
Amnesty International has rejected criticism from Ukraine’s president following the release of a bombshell report citing eyewitness testimony accusing the Ukrainian military of deliberately employing tactics which endanger civilian lives.

Amnesty Secretary General Agnes Callamard told AFP that the human rights watchdog “fully stands by our research,” and that its findings are “based on evidence gathered during extensive investigations which were subject to the same rigorous standards and due diligence processes as all of Amnesty International’s work.”

Callamard’s comments come in the wake of remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Amnesty of victim-blaming in its report.
“We saw today a completely different report from Amnesty International, which unfortunately tries to amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim. There cannot be – even hypothetically – any condition under which any Russian attack on Ukraine becomes justified,” Zelensky said in a video address Thursday.
“Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and openly terroristic. And if someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are allegedly the same in something, if some data about the victim is analyzed and what the aggressor was doing at that time is ignored, this cannot be tolerated,” he added.
Zelensky did not address the substance of the allegations made by Amnesty in its report, including what Callamard characterized as a “pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war” by setting up bases in schools and hospitals, and launching strikes from civilian areas to provoke Russian retaliatory strikes.
Amnesty said its report was based on on-the-ground research of Russian strikes in the Donbass, Kharkov and Nikolaev regions during the period between April and July, including interviews with eyewitnesses and relatives, as well as remote-sensing and weapons analysis.
“Throughout these investigations, researchers found evidence of Ukrainian forces launching strikes from within populated residential areas as well as basing themselves in civilian buildings in 19 towns and villages in the regions,” the rights group said.
Amnesty added that the areas where the Ukrainian military set up shop were often kilometers from the front, and that troops ignored alternative sites, such as densely wooded areas or other places away from residential zones.
A destroyed residential building in Mariupol, DPR. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
Russia
Ukraine Endangers Civilians by Setting Up Military Bases in Schools, Residential Areas - Watchdog
Yesterday, 05:18 GMT
Amnesty criticized both sides in its report, and alongside the allegations made against Ukraine, accused Moscow of using “inherently indiscriminate weapons” such as cluster munitions and “other explosive weapons with wide area effects,” as well as “guided weapons with varying levels of accuracy.”
The Russian military has rejected allegations on the use of indiscriminate weapons, and has maintained that its operations have been aimed strictly against military targets.
Russian and independent media have spent months presenting video, photographic and other evidence of Ukrainian military deployments in schools, kindergartens, hospitals, nursing homes and other civilian facilities. Last month, a United Nations report summarizing fighting between February and mid-May found that over a dozen educational facilities had been used by the combatants to hide out in, and that Ukrainian troops had used civilian “human shields,” in violation of the Geneva Conventions, to try to stave off Russian attacks.
A cargo ship blocks a passage under the arch of the Crimean bridge over Kerch Strait in Russia, November 25, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
World
Ex-NATO Commander Sics Ukraine to Bomb Crimean Bridge
8 July, 16:13 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала