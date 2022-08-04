https://sputniknews.com/20220804/russia-tells-norwegian-ambassador-that-consul-general-must-leave-after-i-hate-russians-rant-1098106865.html

Moscow Tells Norwegian Envoy That Consul Who Said She 'Hates Russians' Cannot Stay in Country

Moscow Tells Norwegian Envoy That Consul Who Said She 'Hates Russians' Cannot Stay in Country

An employee of Norway's Consulate General in Murmansk, Russia, was caught on record in the middle of an emotional rant during which she confessed that she... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T09:21+0000

2022-08-04T09:21+0000

2022-08-04T10:07+0000

russia

norway

russian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

The Norwegian ambassador in Russia, Rune Resaland, was summoned by Moscow to be notified of the "unacceptable" behavior of one of the employees of Norway's Consulate General, consul Elisabeth Ellingsen. Resaland was also informed that Ellingsen can no longer stay in the country following her statements.The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that although Oslo apologized for Ellingsen's behavior, she nonetheless must leave the country.The Norwegian consul was caught on camera ranting in the reception of the Azimut Hotel in Murmansk over an apparent room booking mix-up and her suite not being clean enough. During the rant, Ellingsen exclaimed that she "hate[s] Russians" and alleged that Russian women barely make any effort to clean.The video footage caught the eye of the Russian Foreign Ministry, which described Ellingsen's rant as an act of "hatred, nationalism and xenophobia," suggesting that Oslo might need to take action over the incident. Norway apologized for the diplomat's behavior but has not recalled her.Russia-Norway relations are currently in a troubled state amid Oslo's participation in western sanctions to pressure Moscow over the special military operation in Ukraine, as well as due to several bilateral issues. Among these issues are back-and-forth espionage claims, as well as a dispute over the Svalbard Archipelago. Oslo has actively militarized the archipelago and recently limited Moscow's access to Russian-populated parts of it in violation of the 1920 Svalbard Treaty that regulated its special status.

https://sputniknews.com/20220730/western-values-on-display-moscow-blasts-norwegian-diplomat-over-i-hate-russians-rant-1097959144.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

russia, norway, russian foreign ministry