Lavrov Participates in Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference in Cambodia

The Russian top diplomat arrived in Cambodia earlier this week for a two-day trip and has already held talks with the country's Prime Minister Hun Sen

Sputnik is live from Phnom Pen, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is taking part in the Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Thursday.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic bloc of ten countries that promotes regional stability and economic growth. It includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

