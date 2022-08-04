International
Lavrov Participates in Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference in Cambodia
Lavrov Participates in Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference in Cambodia
The Russian top diplomat arrived in Cambodia earlier this week for a two-day trip and has already held talks with the country's Prime Minister Hun Sen and...
Sputnik is live from Phnom Pen, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is taking part in the Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Thursday.The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic bloc of ten countries that promotes regional stability and economic growth. It includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Lavrov Participates in Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference in Cambodia

11:47 GMT 04.08.2022
The Russian top diplomat arrived in Cambodia earlier this week for a two-day trip and has already held talks with the country's Prime Minister Hun Sen and Laos' Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.
Sputnik is live from Phnom Pen, Cambodia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is taking part in the Russia-ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Thursday.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a political and economic bloc of ten countries that promotes regional stability and economic growth. It includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
