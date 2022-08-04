https://sputniknews.com/20220804/fbi-chief-concerned-daesh-al-qaeda-intend-to-carry-out-inspire-attacks-against-us--1098118639.html

FBI Chief Concerned Daesh, Al-Qaeda to Carry Out, Inspire Attacks Against US After Al-Zawahiri Death

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI is worried that foreign terrorist organizations, such as Daesh* and al-Qaeda*, still have plans to either launch or inspire... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

"The FBI remains concerned that FTOs, such as ISIS and al-Qa’ida and their affiliates, intend to carry out or inspire large-scale attacks in the United States. Despite its loss of physical territory in Iraq and Syria, ISIS remains relentless in its campaign of violence against the United States and our partners – both here at home and overseas," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.Wray's statement comes a day after the US State Department warned that Americans should be aware of a higher potential for violence against them following the US killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31. The State Department added that it was concerned about the continued threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations and other violent actions against Americans and US interests overseas."Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings," the release added.Al-Zawahiri was killed on July 31 in a CIA-led airstrike in Afghanistan. Washington did not alert the Taliban**, which came to power last August, about the planned strike. The State Department accused the Taliban of violating the 2020 Doha deal, under which the Islamist group promised to never harbor terrorists in exchange for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban, in turn, reportedly condemned the attack as a violation of international principles and the Doha deal. US President Joe Biden said al-Zawahiri's elimination would ensure Afghanistan never becomes a terrorist safe haven.*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.**Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

