FBI Chief Concerned Daesh, Al-Qaeda to Carry Out, Inspire Attacks Against US After Al-Zawahiri Death
14:41 GMT 04.08.2022 (Updated: 14:42 GMT 04.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is "more brazen" and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations.
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI is worried that foreign terrorist organizations, such as Daesh* and al-Qaeda*, still have plans to either launch or inspire large-scale attacks against the United States, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate on Thursday.
"The FBI remains concerned that FTOs, such as ISIS and al-Qa’ida and their affiliates, intend to carry out or inspire large-scale attacks in the United States. Despite its loss of physical territory in Iraq and Syria, ISIS remains relentless in its campaign of violence against the United States and our partners – both here at home and overseas," Wray said in a prepared statement before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.
Wray's statement comes a day after the US State Department warned that Americans should be aware of a higher potential for violence against them following the US killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31.
"Following al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of al-Qaeda, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens," the State Department said in a release on Tuesday. "As terrorist attacks often occur without warning, US citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad."
The State Department added that it was concerned about the continued threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations and other violent actions against Americans and US interests overseas.
"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe. These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings," the release added.
Al-Zawahiri was killed on July 31 in a CIA-led airstrike in Afghanistan. Washington did not alert the Taliban**, which came to power last August, about the planned strike. The State Department accused the Taliban of violating the 2020 Doha deal, under which the Islamist group promised to never harbor terrorists in exchange for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban, in turn, reportedly condemned the attack as a violation of international principles and the Doha deal. US President Joe Biden said al-Zawahiri's elimination would ensure Afghanistan never becomes a terrorist safe haven.
"He will never again, never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he's gone and we're going to make sure that nothing else happens," Biden told a press conference on Monday.
*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/Islamic State) and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia.
**Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.