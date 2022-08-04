https://sputniknews.com/20220804/dream-job-indeed-us-mattress-firm-looks-to-hire-professional-snoozers-1098097956.html
Dream Job Indeed: US Mattress Firm Looks to Hire Professional Snoozers
What could be a better job profile than to just sleep and get paid for it? It seems like there is a chance to land such a dream job, as a large number of candidates are applying for jobs as professional sleepers.
If you are mattress shopping and see someone sleeping on the bed at the showroom, don't be shocked.
US mattress company Casper is on a hiring spree as they are looking for professional sleepers to test out their products by taking a nap.
For this, candidates will be paid $25 per hour for one month.
Casper spokesperson told Fox News Digital
on Wednesday that the three applicants who are hired, "will have the flexibility to sleep and create content from locations that best express their sleep personalities."
One of the main eligibility criteria is that the candidates should be able to power nap in public and unexpected settings and have a desire to sleep as much as possible.
They should also have a "deep love for deep sleep", the company said.
When sleepers aren’t snoozing on the clock, their responsibility is to create short-form videos talking about all things sleep.
What is drawing attention of the people are the perks of this job which include a pajama dress code — and free Casper products.
The job post went viral, prompting a lot of applicants to create an optional video cover letter on TikTok and applyg at Casper.com.
#CasperSleepers has taken the internet by storm, as several netizens have flooded social media with hilarious reactions.
Many people are calling it a “dream job,” while others are already wondering how they could apply.
One user couldn't believe it, and asked “Wait, you can get paid to do that?”.
Another user made the resume of a professional napper and posted it in the comment section and wrote, "You simply won’t find anyone as sleepy as me #CasperSleeper".