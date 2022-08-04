https://sputniknews.com/20220804/blue-origin-launches-ns-22-space-tourist-mission-1098097712.html
Blue Origin Launches NS-22 Space Tourist Mission
The crew includes six people, among whom are the first Portuguese and Egyptians to travel into space - businessman Mario Ferreira and Sara Sabry, respectively
Sputnik is live from Corn Ranch, Texas, where Blue Origin launches the New Shepard rocket carrying the NS-22 mission - the sixth crewed flight conducted by the company.
Blue Origin Launches NS-22 Space Tourist Mission
The crew includes six people, among whom are the first Portuguese and Egyptians to travel into space - businessman Mario Ferreira and Sara Sabry, respectively, as well as Americans Coby Cotton, Clint Kelly III, Steve Young and Vanessa O'Brien.
Sputnik is live from Corn Ranch, Texas, where Blue Origin launches the New Shepard rocket carrying the NS-22 mission - the sixth crewed flight conducted by the company.
