WATCH: Indian Government Holds Tricolor Motorbike Rally Ahead of 75th Independence Day

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched grand celebrations in March last year to commemorate 75 years of independence from British rule. Wednesday's... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

Indian Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday flagged off a massive 'Tiranga' (tricolor) motorbike rally from Delhi's iconic Red Fort, just days ahead of the country's 75th independence day on August 15.Organized by the Federal Ministry of Culture, the rally saw the participation of several federal ministers, hundreds of parliamentarians, and scores of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries. Addressing the ministers, parliamentarians and other participants, Vice-President Naidu said that this precious moment must remind everyone of "the countless sacrifices made by our great freedom fighters for the unity and independence of the country."On the occasion, Federal Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said: “The rally will spread a message among the youth of the country and others that we will uphold the dignity of our national flag and maintain the unity and integrity of India and enhance its glory.”Meanwhile, the opposition slammed the rally. Congress Parliamentarian Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the BJP of ”promoting its own political agenda in the name of patriotism.” Chowdhury, who is also the Leader of Congress in the upper house of the Parliament, said that ”we can’t be a part of it" and that ”Congress party will be organizing its own program.”BJP parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari said that by skipping the march the Opposition parties have shown that "they don’t have respect for the national flag."Meanwhile, several Congress politicians including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have changed their social media profile photos, replacing it with a picture of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru holding the national flag.Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had urged the people of the country to replace their social media profile photos with the nation's tricolor as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

