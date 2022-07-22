https://sputniknews.com/20220722/indias-pm-modi-launches-national-flag-hoisting-campaign-ahead-of-75th-independence-day-1097684599.html
India's PM Modi Launches National Flag Hoisting Campaign Ahead of 75th Independence Day
The Narendra Modi-led BJP has been boosting patriotic sentiments among Indians with a series of citizen-centric movements since 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes between August 13 and 15, as the South Asian country celebrates its 75th anniversary of the end of British rule.In a series of tweets, the PM said the measure would further strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolor at Every Home) movement, an initiative of the Culture Ministry aimed at deepening people's connection with the national flag.He also posted a picture of the original tricolor unfurled by India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and details of official communications leading to its adoption as the national flag.Meanwhile, the main opposition party Congress has accused the government of "hypocrisy," referring to recent amendments in the flag code, allowing the manufacture and import of polyester and machine-made flags. Congress alleges the amendment threatens to destroy the livelihoods of those who make national flags from Khadi (homespun cotton cloth), once described by Nehru as the livery of India's freedom.Congress has previously opposed steps by the Modi government such as revoking the "temporary special status" of Jammu and Kashmir, introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act, renaming centuries-old cities, and other measures since 2014.
.
In a series of tweets, the PM said the measure would further strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolor at Every Home) movement, an initiative of the Culture Ministry aimed at deepening people's connection with the national flag.
"Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfill their vision and build India of their dreams," the prime minister said, noting that it was on July 22, 1947 that the national flag was adopted by the country.
He also posted a picture of the original tricolor unfurled by India's first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru and details of official communications leading to its adoption as the national flag.
Meanwhile, the main opposition party Congress has accused the government of "hypocrisy," referring to recent amendments in the flag code, allowing the manufacture and import of polyester and machine-made flags. Congress alleges the amendment threatens to destroy the livelihoods of those who make national flags from Khadi (homespun cotton cloth), once described by Nehru as the livery of India's freedom.
Congress has previously opposed steps by the Modi government such as revoking the "temporary special status"
of Jammu and Kashmir, introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act, renaming centuries-old cities, and other measures since 2014.