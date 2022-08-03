International
LIVE: US Senate Holds Vote on Approving Sweden and Finland's NATO Accession
Finland and Sweden, which traditionally cooperate with the bloc, applied for NATO membership in May after the start of the Russian special military operation... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as the US Senate is set to vote on approving Finland and Sweden's accession into NATO.In order to join the bloc, a candidate must be approved by all member states. Previously, Turkey had objections to letting the Scandinavian nations join the alliance but agreed on the accession after they promised not to support Kurdish groups that Ankara considers to be terrorist.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
US Senate Holds Vote on Approving Sweden and Finland's NATO Accession

15:59 GMT 03.08.2022
International
India
Finland and Sweden, which traditionally cooperate with the bloc, applied for NATO membership in May after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
Sputnik is live from Washington, DC, as the US Senate is set to vote on approving Finland and Sweden's accession into NATO.
In order to join the bloc, a candidate must be approved by all member states. Previously, Turkey had objections to letting the Scandinavian nations join the alliance but agreed on the accession after they promised not to support Kurdish groups that Ankara considers to be terrorist.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
