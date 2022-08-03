https://sputniknews.com/20220803/russia-delivers-500-monkeypox-test-kits-to-myanmar-as-humanitarian-aid-1098075724.html

Russia Delivers 500 Monkeypox Test Kits to Myanmar as Humanitarian Aid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has transferred 500 domestically made monkeypox test kits to Myanmar as part of the official visit of the top Russian diplomat... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

The ministry added that Lavrov held constructive and friendly talks with senior officials, traditional for the relations between the two countries.Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov paid an official visit to Myanmar to discuss bilateral economic relations and security cooperation. This is his second trip to the Southeast Asian nation, with the debut in 2013.

