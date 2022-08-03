International
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/russia-delivers-500-monkeypox-test-kits-to-myanmar-as-humanitarian-aid-1098075724.html
Russia Delivers 500 Monkeypox Test Kits to Myanmar as Humanitarian Aid
Russia Delivers 500 Monkeypox Test Kits to Myanmar as Humanitarian Aid
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has transferred 500 domestically made monkeypox test kits to Myanmar as part of the official visit of the top Russian diplomat... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T11:35+0000
2022-08-03T11:35+0000
monkeypox
russia
myanmar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550627_0:113:2001:1238_1920x0_80_0_0_12ead5ac4c8b53f803adfd2c4d563d17.jpg
The ministry added that Lavrov held constructive and friendly talks with senior officials, traditional for the relations between the two countries.Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov paid an official visit to Myanmar to discuss bilateral economic relations and security cooperation. This is his second trip to the Southeast Asian nation, with the debut in 2013.
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095550627_98:0:1901:1352_1920x0_80_0_0_32ac684e016f4f251b3e687e17a80366.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
monkeypox, russia, myanmar

Russia Delivers 500 Monkeypox Test Kits to Myanmar as Humanitarian Aid

11:35 GMT 03.08.2022
© AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVANDr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004
Dr. Danny G. Mead, an assistant research scientist in the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Georgia, works with vials containing mosquitoes, which were caught last week in Albany, Ga., in the Wildlife Health building on the university campus in Athens, Ga. on Wednesday, April 7, 2004 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AP Photo / ALLEN SULLIVAN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has transferred 500 domestically made monkeypox test kits to Myanmar as part of the official visit of the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the visit, 500 sets of Russian tests for diagnosing monkeypox were transferred to Myanmar as humanitarian aid," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Lavrov held constructive and friendly talks with senior officials, traditional for the relations between the two countries.
Earlier on Wednesday, Lavrov paid an official visit to Myanmar to discuss bilateral economic relations and security cooperation. This is his second trip to the Southeast Asian nation, with the debut in 2013.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала