International
Live Video: Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
https://sputniknews.com/20220803/pelosi-visits-jing-mei-white-terror-memorial-park-in-taiwan-1098059966.html
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
The US House Speaker arrived at the island on Tuesday amid her trip to Asia, despite numerous protests from China. Beijing strongly condemned Pelosi's visit as... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T06:02+0000
2022-08-03T06:02+0000
nancy pelosi
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097911217_0:201:3071:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_8846aed6496d4876441272e2340daeae.jpg
Sputnik is live from Taiwan, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is paying a visit to the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park to meet with human rights activists. The facility, which is a former military detention center, is dedicated to commemorating the victims of persecution over the decades of harsh martial law in Taiwan.Pelosi's visit to the island has become a major bone of contagion between Beijing and Washington. To add to the crisis, the House Speaker accused China of threatening the self-ruled island "and democracy itself".Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
2022-08-03T06:02+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1d/1097911217_196:208:2648:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fd2d57f956d97607bc7a7f18d44ae446.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nancy pelosi, taiwan, видео

Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan

06:02 GMT 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DREW ANGERERSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Capitol Hill July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives at a news conference about the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on Capitol Hill July 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / DREW ANGERER
Subscribe
International
India
The US House Speaker arrived at the island on Tuesday amid her trip to Asia, despite numerous protests from China. Beijing strongly condemned Pelosi's visit as a major provocation and pledged harsh consequences for the US, ordering the military to hold drills near Taiwan.
Sputnik is live from Taiwan, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is paying a visit to the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park to meet with human rights activists. The facility, which is a former military detention center, is dedicated to commemorating the victims of persecution over the decades of harsh martial law in Taiwan.
Pelosi's visit to the island has become a major bone of contagion between Beijing and Washington. To add to the crisis, the House Speaker accused China of threatening the self-ruled island "and democracy itself".
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала