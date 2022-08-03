https://sputniknews.com/20220803/pelosi-visits-jing-mei-white-terror-memorial-park-in-taiwan-1098059966.html
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
The US House Speaker arrived at the island on Tuesday amid her trip to Asia, despite numerous protests from China. Beijing strongly condemned Pelosi's visit as
Pelosi Visits Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in Taiwan
The US House Speaker arrived at the island on Tuesday amid her trip to Asia, despite numerous protests from China. Beijing strongly condemned Pelosi's visit as a major provocation and pledged harsh consequences for the US, ordering the military to hold drills near Taiwan.
Sputnik is live from Taiwan, where US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is paying a visit to the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park to meet with human rights activists. The facility, which is a former military detention center, is dedicated to commemorating the victims of persecution over the decades of harsh martial law in Taiwan.
Pelosi's visit to the island has become a major bone of contagion between Beijing and Washington. To add to the crisis, the House Speaker accused China of threatening the self-ruled island
"and democracy itself".
