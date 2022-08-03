https://sputniknews.com/20220803/liz-truss-says-will-extend-rwanda-migrant-policy-to-other-states-if-elected-uk-prime-minister-1098087447.html

Liz Truss Says Will Extend Rwanda Migrant Policy to Other States If Elected UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary and the candidate for Conservative Party leadership, said on Wednesday she would extend the Rwanda...

"I would support and extend the Rwanda policy to more countries but also I would make sure in British law that we can't be overruled by the ECHR so we are able to protect our borders," Truss told the Sky News broadcaster.The purpose of such decision is to stop smugglers who illegally transfer migrants to the UK, as well as to protect the country's borders, she also said.The UK and Rwanda signed a migration agreement in mid-April, stipulating that people recognized by the UK government as illegal migrants or asylum seekers will be deported to Rwanda for processing of documents, obtaining asylum and relocation.The first flight with illegal migrants aboard was scheduled for June 14, but it did not take place as the ECHR granted a last-minute appeal to all the asylum seekers on board the day before. The court expressed fear that asylum seekers transferred to Rwanda would not have access to fair and efficient procedures for the determination of refugee status.

