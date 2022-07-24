https://sputniknews.com/20220724/uks-rwanda-scheme-appears-to-be-working-as-ireland-sees-surge-of-refugees-1097741013.html

UK's Rwanda Scheme Appears to Be Working as Ireland Sees Surge of Refugees

UK's Rwanda Scheme Appears to Be Working as Ireland Sees Surge of Refugees

In April, the UK clinched a deal with Rwanda, which stipulates that illegal migrants arriving in Britain via the English Channel are due to be sent to the East... 24.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-24T08:37+0000

2022-07-24T08:37+0000

2022-07-24T08:37+0000

uk

ireland

rwanda

asylum seekers

migrants

deal

increase

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/18/1097741380_0:142:3135:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_6dad99e4532991f8ecaa66c90ada47f4.jpg

Dublin’s suggestion that a recent surge in international migrants to Ireland could be linked to the UK’s Rwanda policy is a “seeming admission” that the Rwanda deal has deterred asylum seekers from coming to Britain, according to the Telegraph.The remarks came after Martin said that a reception center for Ukrainian refugees in Dublin was now 70% comprised of non-Ukrainian asylum seekers.He pledged that the government would be “analyzing this, but something has happened in the last two to three months in terms of the surge within international protection applicants.”The Common Travel Area (CTA) is an open-borders agreement between Dublin and London, which, in particular, welcomed about 95,400 Ukrainian refugees to Ireland. Under the CTA, British and Irish citizens can move freely and reside in either jurisdiction, enjoying “associated rights and privileges, including the right to work, study and vote in certain elections, as well as to access social welfare benefits and health services.”Earlier, Dublin scrapped visa requirements for Ukrainians, stipulating that they do not need to claim asylum and instead are granted “temporary protection” for an initial period of a year. Upon arrival in Ireland, they are provided with welfare payments, access to healthcare, education, accommodation and the right to work.The London­Kigali asylum pact, which was inked by Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Birut on April 14, 2022, stipulates adult migrants who illegally arrived in the UK seeking sanctuary since January would be given a one-way ticket for the 4,000-mile (6,400-km) trip to the east African nation for processing and resettlement.Under the deal, those relocated to Rwanda will receive “support, including up to five years of education, vocational and skills training, as well as integration, accommodation, and healthcare, so that they can resettle and thrive.”Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government described the Rwanda scheme as a legitimate way to protect lives and thwart the criminal gangs that send migrants on risky journeys across the English Channel.Human rights groups, however, slammed the plan as unworkable, inhumane and a waste of money, pointing to the fact that Britain has already paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($150 million) upfront for the deal, money that the UK government said had been allocated for purposes pertaining, in particular, to accommodation of the migrants in the East African nation.The committee warned that the number of illegal immigrants trafficked across the English Channel in dangerously-overloaded small boats might reach 60,000 before the end of this year, more than double the roughly 28,500 in 2021.

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/bojos-rwanda-migrant-scheme-not-remedy-for-channel-crossings--trafficking-uk-scholars-say-1096352069.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/deeply-un-british-policy-critics-slam-rwanda-deal-as-first-deportation-flight-to-leave-mid-june-1095969118.html

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk, ireland, rwanda, asylum seekers, migrants, deal, increase