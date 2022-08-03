https://sputniknews.com/20220803/lavrov-russia-expects-myanmars-delegation-to-attend-eastern-economic-forum-in-september-1098065478.html
Lavrov: Russia Expects Myanmar's Delegation to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September
Lavrov: Russia Expects Myanmar's Delegation to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September
NAYPYIDAW (Sputnik) - Russia expects a large delegation from Myanmar to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in the far eastern Russian... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T08:35+0000
2022-08-03T08:35+0000
2022-08-03T08:55+0000
russia
asia & pacific
myanmar
sergei lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094111981_27:0:3668:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7338f54df971ba187ca02fb2542bd968.jpg
A series of events is planned for August by Russia's defense ministry, including the Army-2022 war games and the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2022. Russia has invited its colleagues from Myanmar to all of these events, Lavrov said.At the same time, the minister noted that the two countries will discuss the issues of alternative payment systems, including the adoption of Mir cards by Myanmar and joining Russia's financial messaging system.Lavrov is paying an official visit to Myanmar to discuss the development of bilateral economic relations and security cooperation. Previously, the Russian foreign minister visited the country in 2013. Russian-Myanmar diplomatic relations were established in 1948 and have traditionally been of a friendly nature.
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/17/1094111981_482:0:3213:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78b2f1ad30034fa206b9b00652fc3955.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, asia & pacific, myanmar, sergei lavrov
Lavrov: Russia Expects Myanmar's Delegation to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September
08:35 GMT 03.08.2022 (Updated: 08:55 GMT 03.08.2022)
NAYPYIDAW (Sputnik) - Russia expects a large delegation from Myanmar to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled to take place in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We expect a reasonably large delegation [from Myanmar] at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok at the beginning of September as it was at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June, where many of Myanmar's ministries were represented by their heads," Lavrov said at a press conference in Naypyidaw, following a meeting with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin.
A series of events is planned for August by Russia's defense ministry, including the Army-2022 war games and the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2022. Russia has invited its colleagues from Myanmar to all of these events, Lavrov said.
At the same time, the minister noted that the two countries will discuss the issues of alternative payment systems, including the adoption of Mir cards by Myanmar
and joining Russia's financial messaging system.
"First of all, for obvious reasons, [these matters are] addressed by the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, which is planning its next meeting here in Myanmar in the second half of the year", he said.
Lavrov is paying an official visit to Myanmar to discuss the development of bilateral economic relations and security cooperation. Previously, the Russian foreign minister visited the country in 2013. Russian-Myanmar diplomatic relations were established in 1948 and have traditionally been of a friendly nature.