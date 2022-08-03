https://sputniknews.com/20220803/lavrov-russia-expects-myanmars-delegation-to-attend-eastern-economic-forum-in-september-1098065478.html

Lavrov: Russia Expects Myanmar's Delegation to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

Lavrov: Russia Expects Myanmar's Delegation to Attend Eastern Economic Forum in September

A series of events is planned for August by Russia's defense ministry, including the Army-2022 war games and the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2022. Russia has invited its colleagues from Myanmar to all of these events, Lavrov said.At the same time, the minister noted that the two countries will discuss the issues of alternative payment systems, including the adoption of Mir cards by Myanmar and joining Russia's financial messaging system.Lavrov is paying an official visit to Myanmar to discuss the development of bilateral economic relations and security cooperation. Previously, the Russian foreign minister visited the country in 2013. Russian-Myanmar diplomatic relations were established in 1948 and have traditionally been of a friendly nature.

