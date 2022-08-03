https://sputniknews.com/20220803/iran-waiting-for-us-assurances-to-resume-implementation-of-nuclear-agreement---envoy-to-un-1098091867.html
Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN
Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran is waiting for the United States to provide assurances and will, in turn, resume implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T23:52+0000
2022-08-03T23:52+0000
2022-08-03T23:52+0000
majid takht ravanchi
un
jcpoa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089935071_371:0:2149:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_7a0535eba2324598e427bb8873e03b47.png
"Iran has negotiated in goodwill with all with other participants for resuming the full implementation of the deal. Achieving this objective has been delayed because the United States is yet to decide to give assurance that Iran will enjoy the promised economic benefits in the agreement," Takht-Ravanchi said on Wednesday. "When the United States makes the right decision, Iran, in turn, will cease its remedial actions and resume the full implementation of its nuclear-related measures in accordance with the 2015 agreement."The statement by the Iranian ambassador comes after the announcement by the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, that he is heading to Vienna for continuing negotiations on the JCPOA.The delegations of the United States, European Union and Iran will participate in the talks on JCPOA in Vienna.Iran has requested guarantees that should a deal be reached again, the United States will not unilaterally pull out from the nuclear agreement as was the case under former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/highly-unlikely-bidens-middle-east-adviser-says-jcpoa-revival-doubtful-anytime-soon-1097869740.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089935071_593:0:1926:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_fb4f2ba47a0921537370bcca971a4738.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
majid takht ravanchi, un, jcpoa
Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran is waiting for the United States to provide assurances and will, in turn, resume implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said.
"Iran has negotiated in goodwill with all with other participants for resuming the full implementation of the deal. Achieving this objective has been delayed because the United States is yet to decide to give assurance that Iran will enjoy the promised economic benefits in the agreement," Takht-Ravanchi said on Wednesday. "When the United States makes the right decision, Iran, in turn, will cease its remedial actions and resume the full implementation of its nuclear-related measures in accordance with the 2015 agreement."
The statement by the Iranian ambassador comes after the announcement by the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, that he is heading to Vienna for continuing negotiations on the JCPOA.
The delegations of the United States, European Union and Iran will participate in the talks on JCPOA in Vienna.
Iran has requested guarantees that should a deal be reached again, the United States will not unilaterally pull out from the nuclear agreement as was the case under former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.