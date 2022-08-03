https://sputniknews.com/20220803/iran-waiting-for-us-assurances-to-resume-implementation-of-nuclear-agreement---envoy-to-un-1098091867.html

Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran is waiting for the United States to provide assurances and will, in turn, resume implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Iran has negotiated in goodwill with all with other participants for resuming the full implementation of the deal. Achieving this objective has been delayed because the United States is yet to decide to give assurance that Iran will enjoy the promised economic benefits in the agreement," Takht-Ravanchi said on Wednesday. "When the United States makes the right decision, Iran, in turn, will cease its remedial actions and resume the full implementation of its nuclear-related measures in accordance with the 2015 agreement."The statement by the Iranian ambassador comes after the announcement by the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, that he is heading to Vienna for continuing negotiations on the JCPOA.The delegations of the United States, European Union and Iran will participate in the talks on JCPOA in Vienna.Iran has requested guarantees that should a deal be reached again, the United States will not unilaterally pull out from the nuclear agreement as was the case under former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

