Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN
Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Iran is waiting for the United States to provide assurances and will, in turn, resume implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
Iran Waiting for US Assurances to Resume Implementation of Nuclear Agreement - Envoy to UN

23:52 GMT 03.08.2022
Majid Takht Ravanchi, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN, briefs journalists during Security Council consultations on the situation in the Middle East, specifically concerning Iran. (24 June 2019)
Majid Takht Ravanchi, Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the UN, briefs journalists during Security Council consultations on the situation in the Middle East, specifically concerning Iran. (24 June 2019) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2022
© Loey Felipe
