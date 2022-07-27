https://sputniknews.com/20220727/highly-unlikely-bidens-middle-east-adviser-says-jcpoa-revival-doubtful-anytime-soon-1097869740.html

‘Highly Unlikely’: Biden’s Middle East Adviser Says JCPOA Revival Doubtful Anytime Soon

New doubts were cast on the potential for the US to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Wednesday by a top adviser to US President Joe Biden.Brett McGurk, a longtime Washington envoy in the Middle East who now serves as the White House Middle East coordinator, told a group of think tank academics that it was “highly unlikely” the JCPOA would be revived in the near future, three of those figures who were on the call told Axios.A similar theory was floated by academics at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a Washington, DC-based think tank, in an article published last month. One of Tehran’s demands, that the IRGC, a branch of the Iranian military, be removed from the US State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations, was not part of the original JCPOA.In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the deal, accusing Iran of secretly continuing its nuclear weapons program. New sanctions followed, part of a “maximum pressure” policy designed to either provoke a war with Iran or to bring down the Iranian government, and new economic troubles returned. CIA Director William Burns recently revealed that US intelligence believes Iran did not, in fact, resume its nuclear weapons program after abandoning it in 2004.Meanwhile, a conservative government under Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi came into office in August 2021 that is far more skeptical of negotiating with the West than former President Hassan Rouhani was, further complicating negotiations.Iran has characterized the problems as stemming from Washington, the party that left the JCPOA. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told reporters that the deal could easily be revived, but that Tehran would “not sacrifice the country’s fundamental interests ... with a rushed process.”A month after Raisi took office, Iran was accepted into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a Eurasian economic and political bloc that includes Russia, China, and India, as well as nations like Pakistan and Tajikistan - all of which Iran has expanded its trade and cooperation with in recent years. Tehran has also sought to join the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, another effort by industrializing nations to develop financial institutions and trade relationships not centered on Europe, the US, or Japan - the centers of the capitalist world, where that socioeconomic system first developed.

