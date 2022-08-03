https://sputniknews.com/20220803/beijing-to-hold-us-responsible-for-any-eventualities-over-taiwan-issue---foreign-ministry-1098055816.html

Beijing to Hold US Responsible for Any Eventualities Over Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

Beijing to Hold US Responsible for Any Eventualities Over Taiwan Issue - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Beijing thinks the United States is to blame for any eventualities that occur from the Taiwan crisis and is preparing strong... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-03T01:53+0000

2022-08-03T01:53+0000

2022-08-03T01:53+0000

china

taiwan

chinese foreign ministry

fu cong

npt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104679/58/1046795899_0:200:2911:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_8f627a88c6c1be9d042bb02f3c04ba60.jpg

"And we think that the US is responsible for any eventualities... as far as China is concerned when it comes to the Taiwan issue," Fu said on the sidelines of the 10th Review Conference on the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations.Pelosi led a US congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region and on Tuesday landed in Taiwan despite objections from Beijing.The Chinese foreign ministry official also said "rest assured that there will be strong countermeasures against the US," for Pelosi's move.Fu said China will try to resolve the issue via nonviolent means, but would not rule out the use of force.Beijing does not think nuclear weapons will be part of the picture over Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan, he added.The Chinese official in addition said that the world situation is "quite tense," and more conflicts will be likely.In addition, Fu said China urges the US, UK and Australia to halt development of the AUKUS alliance, which runs counter to the objectives of the NPT and IAEA statutes.In terms of relations with Moscow, the Chinese foreign ministry official slammed the attempts by western countries to exclude RussiaWith respect to nuclear arms control talks, Fu said Beijing hopes President Joe Biden's statements regarding starting dialogue with Russia on strategic stability are implemented. However, China refuses to join in any future talks.White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby this week said Pelosi's visit is not unprecedented and does not change US policy on Taiwan. The Biden administration has also said the visit does not provide a pretext for China to escalate tensions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/chinese-ambassador-to-uk-cautions-british-mps-against-going-to-taiwan-after-pelosi-1098054456.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, taiwan, chinese foreign ministry, fu cong, npt