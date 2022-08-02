https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-to-negotiate-start-treaty-pelosi-asia-trip-uhuru-movement-raid-brittany-griner-1098013553.html
US to Negotiate Start Treaty; Pelosi Asia Trip; Uhuru Movement Raid; Brittany Griner
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Serbia crisis. The invisible hand of NATO is behind the Kosovo provocations. Also, the US signals a willingness to negotiate on a replacement START treaty.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss Nancy Pelosi's Asia trip. World leaders warn about Nancy Pelosi's provocative Asia trip as pro-war Democrats and Republicans push the world to the brink of great power conflict. So far, Speaker Pelosi's itinerary does not mention a stop in Taiwan, but the Chinese military seems prepared to take dramatic action.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the Uhuru movement raids. The FBI raided an African socialist group's offices claiming ties to Russian intelligence. The accusation seems to center around a group member who ran for Mayor, and we discuss why the Kremlin would be concerned about the Mayor's race in St. Petersburg, Florida.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Secretary Blinken has participated in the first call with Sergey Lavrov since February. Also, Ukraine attacked Crimea on Navy Day, and Russia named the US its principal threat.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has announced that it can make a nuclear bomb but does not desire to. The Lebanon-Israel offshore gas dispute could turn kinetic. Also, Iran border guards have clashed with members of the Taliban.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Evo Morales has called for a global campaign to eliminate NATO. Also, the UK continues to withhold access to Venezuela's gold reserves ruling in favor of Juan Guaido.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. Withholding funds from the bank accounts of rival nations is hurting the credibility of Western financial institutions. Also, Peter Schiff argues that the US is on the edge of an inflationary depression.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss Britanny Griner. As the US bargains for the release of WNBA basketball star Britanny Griner, many Americans languish in US prisons for similar offenses. A man in Mississippi is serving a life sentence for less than two ounces of marijuana.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the Serbia crisis. The invisible hand of NATO is behind the Kosovo provocations. Also, the US signals a willingness to negotiate on a replacement START treaty.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, joins us to discuss Nancy Pelosi's Asia trip. World leaders warn about Nancy Pelosi's provocative Asia trip as pro-war Democrats and Republicans push the world to the brink of great power conflict. So far, Speaker Pelosi's itinerary does not mention a stop in Taiwan, but the Chinese military seems prepared to take dramatic action.
Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the Uhuru movement raids. The FBI raided an African socialist group's offices claiming ties to Russian intelligence. The accusation seems to center around a group member who ran for Mayor, and we discuss why the Kremlin would be concerned about the Mayor's race in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Secretary Blinken has participated in the first call with Sergey Lavrov since February. Also, Ukraine attacked Crimea on Navy Day, and Russia named the US its principal threat.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has announced that it can make a nuclear bomb but does not desire to. The Lebanon-Israel offshore gas dispute could turn kinetic. Also, Iran border guards have clashed with members of the Taliban.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Evo Morales has called for a global campaign to eliminate NATO. Also, the UK continues to withhold access to Venezuela's gold reserves ruling in favor of Juan Guaido.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss economics. Withholding funds from the bank accounts of rival nations is hurting the credibility of Western financial institutions. Also, Peter Schiff argues that the US is on the edge of an inflationary depression.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss Britanny Griner. As the US bargains for the release of WNBA basketball star Britanny Griner, many Americans languish in US prisons for similar offenses. A man in Mississippi is serving a life sentence for less than two ounces of marijuana.
