US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden will approve a new security package for Ukraine in the amount of $550 million, National Security Council Coordinator

2022-08-02

2022-08-02T06:29+0000

2022-08-02T06:29+0000

The Pentagon in a statement later in the day said the security package includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and a yet to be announced amount of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) ammunition.This authorization, the release added, is the Biden administration’s 17th drawdown of equipment from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine. The US since the beginning of the Biden administration has committed $8.8 billion in security assistance to Kiev, according to the release.

