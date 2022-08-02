International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-announces-new-550mln-security-package-for-ukraine-1098019790.html
US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden will approve a new security package for Ukraine in the amount of $550 million, National Security Council Coordinator... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T06:29+0000
2022-08-02T06:29+0000
us
ukraine
john kirby
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg
The Pentagon in a statement later in the day said the security package includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and a yet to be announced amount of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) ammunition.This authorization, the release added, is the Biden administration’s 17th drawdown of equipment from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine. The US since the beginning of the Biden administration has committed $8.8 billion in security assistance to Kiev, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b215b723af0ba6c0243ddb79503aec69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, john kirby

US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine

06:29 GMT 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden will approve a new security package for Ukraine in the amount of $550 million, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"Today, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke together with their Ukrainian counterparts about the enduring US support to Ukraine as the Ukrainian people continue to stand up to Russian aggression, and to inform them about a new $550 million security assistance package that the Biden administration will authorize today," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Pentagon in a statement later in the day said the security package includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and a yet to be announced amount of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) ammunition.
This authorization, the release added, is the Biden administration’s 17th drawdown of equipment from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine. The US since the beginning of the Biden administration has committed $8.8 billion in security assistance to Kiev, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала