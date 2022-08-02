https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-announces-new-550mln-security-package-for-ukraine-1098019790.html
US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine
US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden will approve a new security package for Ukraine in the amount of $550 million, National Security Council Coordinator... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T06:29+0000
2022-08-02T06:29+0000
2022-08-02T06:29+0000
us
ukraine
john kirby
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg
The Pentagon in a statement later in the day said the security package includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and a yet to be announced amount of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) ammunition.This authorization, the release added, is the Biden administration’s 17th drawdown of equipment from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine. The US since the beginning of the Biden administration has committed $8.8 billion in security assistance to Kiev, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b215b723af0ba6c0243ddb79503aec69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, ukraine, john kirby
US Announces New $550Mln Security Package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden will approve a new security package for Ukraine in the amount of $550 million, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.
"Today, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley spoke together with their Ukrainian counterparts about the enduring US support to Ukraine as the Ukrainian people continue to stand up to Russian aggression, and to inform them about a new $550 million security assistance package that the Biden administration will authorize today," Kirby said during a press briefing.
The Pentagon in a statement later in the day said the security package includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition and a yet to be announced amount of High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
ammunition.
This authorization, the release added, is the Biden administration’s 17th drawdown of equipment from Pentagon inventories for Ukraine. The US since the beginning of the Biden administration has committed $8.8 billion in security assistance to Kiev
, according to the release.