UK Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Manchester Bomber's Brother

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A district judge issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for the elder brother of the Manchester Arena bomber after he was found guilty of... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

Ismail Abedi, a 28-year-old IT worker left the United Kingdom in August last year and is believed to be living with his other siblings in Libya. He was arrested the day after the bombing and questioned for 14 days before being released without charges.Ismail's younger brother Salman blew himself up at the arena with a bomb that his other brother, Hashem, helped him build and transport. Hashem was extradited from Libya in 2019 and is serving a life sentence in the UK. The brothers are believed to have been radicalized by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

