https://sputniknews.com/20220411/british-counter-terror-agents-missed-obvious-warnings-of-manchester-arena-bombing-1094678726.html
British Counter-Terror Agents Missed 'Obvious' Warnings of Manchester Arena Bombing
British Counter-Terror Agents Missed 'Obvious' Warnings of Manchester Arena Bombing
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi was probed by MI5 in 2014 and was later flagged up by the agency's 'Operation Clematis' as worthy of further investigation — but... 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-11T16:42+0000
2022-04-11T16:42+0000
2022-04-11T16:42+0000
uk
britain
great britain
mi5
2017 manchester arena bombing
itv
ariana grande
libya
cia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094678377_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_57b0cc43dc03c0dd3d44655c3087b899.jpg
A leading expert on British anti-terrorism law has said counter-terrorism agency MI5 missed "obvious" signs of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber's deadly plot.22-year-old Salman Abedi killed himself and 22 others when he detonated his explosives in the crowed at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017. More than a thousand others were injured. Many of the victims were children or teenagers.Abedi had been allowed to travel to Libya in 2011 to take part in the violent overthrow of the government, backed by the US, Britain, France and former colonial ruler Italy. Other Islamic extremists who took part in the coup were later transplanted to Syria for the CIA-orchestrated regime change attempt there.Interviewed for a new two-part ITV documentary When Worlds Collide, to be broadcast this week, Lord David Anderson QC said "mistakes were made" and MI5 overlooked “important” information that “linked” Abedi to a bomb plot.The QC led a review of terrorism legislation, published in 2015, and wrote an assessment of MI5 months after the 2017 attack.“Now we all make mistakes, we all misunderstand things that we are told, we all jump to conclusions, and I’m afraid that’s what happened in this case,” he added.Anderson said MI5 should have put procedural "trip wires" in place to trigger renewed surveillance of subjects where appropriate. "That’s the trickiest thing of all in what MI5 do," he said.Abedi was investigated by MI5 in 2014, but his file was closed. He was later flagged up by the agency's "Operation Clematis" as "somebody who looked as though he might deserve a priority investigation" — but the security service scheduled action nine days too late.Anderson said MI5 had already accepted that it had dropped the ball when it failed to apprehend Abedi when he flew back to the UK airport from Libya four days before the concert.“The powers of the police at the airport are very strong indeed. They can compel people to answer questions, there is no right of silence,” He said.Abedi's brother and accomplice Hashem was jailed in 2020 for 22 counts of murder, along with attempted murder and conspiracy to cause explosions.
https://sputniknews.com/20201207/hashem-abedi-brother-of-manchester-arena-bomber-for-the-first-time-admits-role-in-plotting-attack-1081382338.html
britain
great britain
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094678377_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd84424ed5b972721e0d808c440443a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
uk, britain, great britain, mi5, 2017 manchester arena bombing, itv, ariana grande, libya, cia
British Counter-Terror Agents Missed 'Obvious' Warnings of Manchester Arena Bombing
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi was probed by MI5 in 2014 and was later flagged up by the agency's 'Operation Clematis' as worthy of further investigation — but MI5 swung into action too late to prevent his massacre of 22 others at the Manchester Arena.
A leading expert on British anti-terrorism law has said counter-terrorism agency MI5 missed "obvious" signs of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber's deadly plot.
22-year-old Salman Abedi
killed himself and 22 others when he detonated his explosives in the crowed at an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017. More than a thousand others were injured. Many of the victims were children or teenagers.
Abedi had been allowed to travel to Libya in 2011 to take part in the violent overthrow of the government, backed by the US, Britain, France and former colonial ruler Italy. Other Islamic extremists who took part in the coup were later transplanted to Syria for the CIA-orchestrated regime change attempt there.
Interviewed for a new two-part ITV documentary When Worlds Collide
, to be broadcast this week, Lord David Anderson QC said "mistakes were made" and MI5 overlooked
“important” information that “linked” Abedi to a bomb plot.
The QC led a review of terrorism legislation, published in 2015, and wrote an assessment of MI5 months after the 2017 attack.
"MI5 interpreted that intelligence as relating to ordinary crime," Anderson said. "With hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that that intelligence related to a developing terrorist plot."
“Now we all make mistakes, we all misunderstand things that we are told, we all jump to conclusions, and I’m afraid that’s what happened in this case,” he added.
Anderson said MI5 should have put procedural "trip wires" in place to trigger renewed surveillance of subjects where appropriate. "That’s the trickiest thing of all in what MI5 do," he said.
Abedi was investigated by MI5 in 2014, but his file was closed. He was later flagged up by the agency's "Operation Clematis" as "somebody who looked as though he might deserve a priority investigation" — but the security service scheduled action nine days too late.
"The tripwire is automatic, it takes you a certain way, but it is not a substitute for human beings meeting in a room to pull together the evidence they have and to discuss the case," Anderson said. "As a consequence of that, the meeting was fixed on May 31. The plot ran faster than the process and on May 22 he detonated his backpack."
7 December 2020, 11:51 GMT
Anderson said MI5 had already accepted that it had dropped the ball when it failed to apprehend Abedi when he flew back to the UK airport from Libya four days before the concert.
“The powers of the police at the airport are very strong indeed. They can compel people to answer questions, there is no right of silence,” He said.
“At the end of the day, mistakes were made. Whether they would have made a difference is another matter,” Anderson continued. “MI5 say it’s not very likely that we could have prevented the attacks anyway. I prefer to emphasise that we simply can’t know.”
Abedi's brother and accomplice Hashem was jailed in 2020
for 22 counts of murder, along with attempted murder and conspiracy to cause explosions.