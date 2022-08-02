International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/russia-and-cambodia-eyeing-switching-to-national-currencies-in-mutual-settlements-ambassador-says-1098020931.html
Russia and Cambodia Eyeing Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Ambassador Says
Russia and Cambodia Eyeing Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Ambassador Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Cambodia are considering a possibility to switch to national currencies in mutual settlements, Russian Ambassador to Cambodia... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T07:03+0000
2022-08-02T07:03+0000
russia
cambodia
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104502/67/1045026706_159:0:2840:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_5e69f0e7b3aa9ace1d2dbbddd048488f.jpg
The diplomat noted that in 2012, the value of Russia-Cambodia trade reached $239 mln; however, in 2022, trade between the two nations slowed down due to the pandemic and "illegal restrictions" slapped by the West. He added that Russian companies are seeking reliable partners to enter the Cambodian market, since the country has demonstrated understanding and an interest in boosting bilateral cooperation.
cambodia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104502/67/1045026706_494:0:2505:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_b7392b696f1c4cbe71a2440165014fa4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, cambodia, asia & pacific

Russia and Cambodia Eyeing Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Ambassador Says

07:03 GMT 02.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALEXANDER NEMENOVA Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of the Kremlin in in central Moscow, on November 6, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Cambodia are considering a possibility to switch to national currencies in mutual settlements, Russian Ambassador to Cambodia Anatoly Borovik said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In terms of cooperation in the financial sector, our partners are aware of the relevant Russian initiatives, they are being developed," Borovik said when asked about a possibility of switching to national currencies in mutual settlements.

The diplomat noted that in 2012, the value of Russia-Cambodia trade reached $239 mln; however, in 2022, trade between the two nations slowed down due to the pandemic and "illegal restrictions" slapped by the West. He added that Russian companies are seeking reliable partners to enter the Cambodian market, since the country has demonstrated understanding and an interest in boosting bilateral cooperation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала