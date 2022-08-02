https://sputniknews.com/20220802/russia-and-cambodia-eyeing-switching-to-national-currencies-in-mutual-settlements-ambassador-says-1098020931.html

Russia and Cambodia Eyeing Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Settlements, Ambassador Says

Russia and Cambodia are considering a possibility to switch to national currencies in mutual settlements, Russian Ambassador to Cambodia

The diplomat noted that in 2012, the value of Russia-Cambodia trade reached $239 mln; however, in 2022, trade between the two nations slowed down due to the pandemic and "illegal restrictions" slapped by the West. He added that Russian companies are seeking reliable partners to enter the Cambodian market, since the country has demonstrated understanding and an interest in boosting bilateral cooperation.

