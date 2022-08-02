https://sputniknews.com/20220802/foreign-ministry-russia-may-break-diplomatic-ties-with-us-if-designated-as-terrorism-sponsor-1098029224.html
Foreign Ministry: Russia May Break Diplomatic Ties With US if Designated State Sponsor of Terrorism
Foreign Ministry: Russia May Break Diplomatic Ties With US if Designated State Sponsor of Terrorism
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow may severe diplomatic relations with the Washington if the United States designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Russian... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T10:46+0000
2022-08-02T10:46+0000
2022-08-02T11:10+0000
russia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg
"Such use of their own legislation, contrary to international law, may be seen by senators and congressmen as a terrible punishment that can force Russia to live according to the rules-based world order invented by the United States. They are naive. At the same time, it is forgotten that any action is met with reaction, and the logical result of such a step may end of diplomatic relations, after which Washington risks finally crossing the point of no return with all the logical consequences," Zakharova told a briefing.Last Thursday, the US Senate approved a non-binding resolution asking the State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over its actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the designation would not practically change anything, given that sanctions are already in place.
https://sputniknews.com/20220730/blinken-reportedly-resisting-senates-push-to-declare-russia-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-1097957984.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_299:0:3028:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b2cc24715601857d22aaaf0e18cfe1e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, us
Foreign Ministry: Russia May Break Diplomatic Ties With US if Designated State Sponsor of Terrorism
10:46 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 02.08.2022)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow may severe diplomatic relations with the Washington if the United States designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Such use of their own legislation, contrary to international law, may be seen by senators and congressmen as a terrible punishment that can force Russia to live according to the rules-based world order invented by the United States. They are naive. At the same time, it is forgotten that any action is met with reaction, and the logical result of such a step may end of diplomatic relations, after which Washington risks finally crossing the point of no return with all the logical consequences," Zakharova told a briefing.
Last Thursday, the US Senate approved a non-binding resolution asking the State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over its actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the designation would not practically change anything, given that sanctions are already in place.