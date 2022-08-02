International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/foreign-ministry-russia-may-break-diplomatic-ties-with-us-if-designated-as-terrorism-sponsor-1098029224.html
Foreign Ministry: Russia May Break Diplomatic Ties With US if Designated State Sponsor of Terrorism
russia, us

Foreign Ministry: Russia May Break Diplomatic Ties With US if Designated State Sponsor of Terrorism

10:46 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 02.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinokovThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
International
India
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow may severe diplomatic relations with the Washington if the United States designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Such use of their own legislation, contrary to international law, may be seen by senators and congressmen as a terrible punishment that can force Russia to live according to the rules-based world order invented by the United States. They are naive. At the same time, it is forgotten that any action is met with reaction, and the logical result of such a step may end of diplomatic relations, after which Washington risks finally crossing the point of no return with all the logical consequences," Zakharova told a briefing.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing, April 26, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2022
Blinken Reportedly Resisting Senate's Push to Declare Russia State Sponsor of Terrorism
30 July, 12:12 GMT
Last Thursday, the US Senate approved a non-binding resolution asking the State Department to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over its actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the designation would not practically change anything, given that sanctions are already in place.
