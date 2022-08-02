https://sputniknews.com/20220802/ex-pentagon-adviser-us-provoking-china-needlessly-over-taiwan-like-russia-over-ukraine-1098053393.html

Ex-Pentagon Adviser: US Provoking China Needlessly Over Taiwan, Like Russia Over Ukraine

Ex-Pentagon Adviser: US Provoking China Needlessly Over Taiwan, Like Russia Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is now provoking China needlessly over Taiwan, risking a war Beijing does not want, just as it and previous US... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-02T22:20+0000

2022-08-02T22:20+0000

2022-08-02T22:20+0000

pentagon

us

taiwan

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a US congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region. Earlier in the day, they landed in Taiwan, despite objections from Beijing.Americans did not remember or realize that Taiwan had been used as a base for the invasion of China in 1937, a war that cost millions of Chinese lives, Macgregor pointed out.China can absorb everything US conventional forces throw at it, Macgregor added.White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby this week said Pelosi's visit is not unprecedented, does not change US policy on Taiwan. The Biden administration has said the visit does not provide a pretext for China to escalate tensions.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pentagon, us, taiwan, china