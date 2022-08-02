https://sputniknews.com/20220802/conflict-in-kosovo-iran-deal-us-and-russia-prisoner-swap-and-fbi-raids-black-liberation-group-1098010468.html

Conflict in Kosovo, Iran Deal, US and Russia Prisoner Swap and FBI Raids Black Liberation Group

Jeremy Kuzmarov, is the Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on US foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming, Again, with John Marciano, joins the show to talk about tension between Kosovo and Serbia. Kosovar authorities are demanding that ethnic Serbs get license plates from Kosovo, rather than from Serbia. But Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo as a country. Since the 1998-1999 war, the license plates for ethnic Serbs have been issued by Serbia. The Kosovo government, at the request of Secretary of State Tony Blinken, has agreed to delay its license plate decision by a month.Mohammad Mirandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism, University of Tehran joins the show to talk about what might, once again, be the end of negotiations on a return to a nuclear deal with Iran and then they talk about the political turmoil in Iraq.Dana Gottesfeld, wife of whistleblower Marty Gottesfeld and director of the group Free Marty G., joins the show to talk about her husband’s experience in prison. Marty Gottesfeld blew the whistle on medical malpractice at Boston Children’s Hospital; he received a 10-year sentence. Ms. Gottesfeld and the Misfits talk about Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov conversation about a prisoner exchange. The Biden Administration wants the return of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. The Russians want Viktor Bout. He is serving a 25-year jail sentence after being convicted of arms trafficking in 2011 following a US sting operation in Thailand in 2008. He denied the accusation. Besides, Bout is in a restrictive Communications Management Unit, and he’s suffering from ill health, including an untreated fungal infection over his entire body.Netfa Freeman, an organizer in Pan-African Community Action (PACA) on the Coordinating Committee of the Black Alliance for Peace, and Co-Producer/Host for the radio show and podcast Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, joins the show to talk about an FBI raid of Black liberation groups in Florida and Missouri, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and the African People’s Socialist Party. Organizers’ homes and their groups’ headquarters were raided on Friday by the FBI on suspicion that these groups had been funded by Russia to promote Russian propaganda and interfere with elections in the United States. The DOJ indictment of the Russian person accused of orchestrating this activity, Aleksandr Ionov, doesn’t name these groups, but St Petersburg police have confirmed that the raid was connected.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

