US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC
US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC
Last month, the top American diplomat stressed that Washington reaffirms its commitment to the tenets of the agreement. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from New York, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is addressing the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).The Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968 and entered into force two years later. Since then, the member states have held Review Conferences (RevCon) every five years to confirm they are committed to the principles of the agreement and promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. This year's meeting is scheduled to last until August 26.
Last month, the top American diplomat stressed that Washington reaffirms its commitment to the tenets of the agreement.
Sputnik is live from New York, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is addressing the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
The Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968 and entered into force two years later. Since then, the member states have held Review Conferences (RevCon) every five years to confirm they are committed to the principles of the agreement and promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. This year's meeting is scheduled to last until August 26.