https://sputniknews.com/20220801/us-secretary-of-state-blinken-delivers-speech-at-10th-non-proliferation-treaty-conference-in-nyc-1098000878.html

US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC

US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC

Last month, the top American diplomat stressed that Washington reaffirms its commitment to the tenets of the agreement. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T16:14+0000

2022-08-01T16:14+0000

2022-08-01T16:14+0000

us

antony blinken

npt

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098004977_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_57771b2c958b9e7c0388e2569ea4ecd9.jpg

Sputnik is live from New York, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is addressing the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).The Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968 and entered into force two years later. Since then, the member states have held Review Conferences (RevCon) every five years to confirm they are committed to the principles of the agreement and promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy. This year's meeting is scheduled to last until August 26.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC US Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Speech at 10th Non-Proliferation Treaty Conference in NYC 2022-08-01T16:14+0000 true PT10M25S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, antony blinken, npt, nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), видео