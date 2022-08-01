https://sputniknews.com/20220801/us-eu-dialogue-on-combating-terrorism-with-moscow-frozen-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1097987649.html

US, EU Dialogue on Combating Terrorism With Moscow Frozen, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

US, EU Dialogue on Combating Terrorism With Moscow Frozen, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and the European Union have frozen dialogue on the fight against terrorism with Moscow under far-fetched pretexts, the... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T01:42+0000

2022-08-01T01:42+0000

2022-08-01T01:42+0000

russia

us-russia relations

terrorism

us

russian foreign ministry

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1097987754_0:0:3314:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_6fed9bb091cdee1f2c1966c274bd50ab.jpg

"Cooperation between Russia and the United States in the field of anti-terror is now basically frozen," Tarabrin said, adding that "Washington, under a far-fetched pretext, unilaterally, decided to suspend profile meetings within the high-level dialogue under the auspices of the foreign ministries of Russia and the United States, which were held in Vienna in 2018-2019 and were useful for both sides."He told Sputnik that a similar situation has unfolded with the European Union. According to Tarabrin, the last round of EU-Russia consultations on anti-terror measures was held in October 2019.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov noted in February that given the contradictions in the security field between the West and Russia - even before the start of a special military operation in Ukraine - there were already no signals about the resumption of the format of interaction between Moscow and Washington on anti-terror efforts.Last year, Russian anti-terror officials said bilateral meetings between security agencies were previously held in an interdepartmental format, but such a dialogue was interrupted at the initiative of the Americans.

https://sputniknews.com/20211006/us-trying-to-set-up-presence-near-afghanistan-under-pretext-of-fighting-terror-russia-says-1089713876.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us-russia relations, terrorism, us, russian foreign ministry, eu