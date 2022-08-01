https://sputniknews.com/20220801/photos-australian-farmer-finds-almost-3-meter-fragment-of-alleged-spacex-capsule-on-his-land-1097988051.html
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The Australian media, space experts and locals online argued that the fallen debris might have been brought on by the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft reentering the Earth's atmosphere following its November 2020 flight, Crew-1 mission.
A sizable piece of trash discovered in the middle of a sheep pasture in Eastern Australia's New South Wales may be space debris from a SpaceX mission and connected to a loud blast reported in early July in the area, Australian ABC News has reported.
According to the report, numerous people who heard the sound on July 9 turned to social media to report it from as far away as Albury, Wagga Wagga, and Canberra to the Snowy Mountains in southern New South Wales.
An extraordinary nearly three-meter-high object was reported by farmer Mick Miners, who runs a sheep farm at the remote area of Numbla Vale.
"I didn't know what to think, I had no idea what it was," he told the outlet, while his neighbor, Jock Wallace, who also stumbled upon strange debris said he "didn't hear the bang, but my daughters said it was very loud. I think it's a concern it's just fallen out of the sky. If it landed on your house it would make a hell of a mess."
Serial numbers were seen on one of the items discovered on his premises. Astrophysicist Brad Tucker from the Australian National University College of Science reportedly claimed that the debris was most likely from the craft's unpressurized crew trunk.
16 November 2020, 00:29 GMT
He said that it might be the biggest piece of debris to have been found in Australia since NASA's Skylab space station crashed to Earth above Esperance, Western Australia, in 1979.
"In photographs of the debris you can clearly see charring, which you would expect from re-entry," Tucker told the outlet last Friday. "It is very rare to see, because they don't usually land on land, but in the ocean."
In the Pacific Ocean, between Australia and New Zealand, he added, the spacecraft was intended to make its landing. According to the expert, the craft was probably traveling at 25,000 kilometers per hour when it made re-entry and left behind debris, and it was probably responsible for the July 9 blast heard by many people in the area.
This Monday, in an interview on a local radio, quoted by the Daily Mail
, Tucker confirmed that the debris belonged to the Crew-1 SpaceX mission spacecraft.
"This is most definitely space junk which was part of the SpaceX Crew-1 trunk," he is quoted as saying. "SpaceX has this capsule that takes humans into space but there is a bottom part... so when the astronauts come back, they leave the bottom part in space before the capsule lands."
The component, most likely made of aluminum and carbon composites, has been in orbit since November 2020, according to the expert.
"There was a plan of having it come down on Earth and purposely hitting the Earth's atmosphere so it would break apart and land in the ocean," he said.
It took some time to find the object, according to Tucker, because it had fallen far from Miners' house.
"From a distance it looks like a tree almost, like a burnt tree, and then you get closer and you realise 'hey that's not right'," Tucker explained.