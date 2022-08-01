https://sputniknews.com/20220801/biden-confirms-us-strike-killed-al-qaeda-leader-al-zawahiri-1098015274.html

'This Terrorist Leader is No More': Biden Confirms US Strike Killed Al Qaeda Figure Al-Zawahiri

Infamous Al-Qaeda* leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri has been killed in a US airstrike, President Joe Biden announced during a Monday address to the nation. 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

Infamous Al-Qaeda* leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri has been killed in a US airstrike, President Joe Biden announced during a Monday address to the nation.Confirming the weekend strike, the commander-in-chief told the public that "this terrorist leader is no more."“On Saturday, at my direction, the US successfully concluded an air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the Emir of Al-Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri," Biden remarked. "Zawahiri was Bin Laden’s leader.""He was with [Bin Laden] all the whole time. He was his number two man, his deputy at the time of the terrorist attack of 9/11. He was deeply involved in the planning of 9/11. One of the most responsible for the attacks that murdered 2,977 people on American soil," he continued. "For decades, he was the mastermind behind attacks against Americans, including the bombing of the USS Cole in 2000, which killed 17 American sailors and wounded dozens more."Al-Zawahiri, an Egyptian by birth, headed the notorious terrorist organization since the execution of Osama Bin Laden was allegedly carried out by the US in 2011. The US Department of Justice accused Al-Zawahiri of playing a leading role in planning the terrorist attacks which left over 3,000 Americans dead on September 11, 2001.A spokesperson for the Taliban said in a statement that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan “strongly condemns” the attack, which it labeled a “clear violation” of the Doha Agreement that brought an end to the 20-year conflict between the Taliban and the US.US officials have told mainstream media outlets that the strike was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency, and not the military, though the CIA has yet to confirm this*terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states.

