International
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/white-house-us-conducted-successful-weekend-counterterrorism-strike-in-afghanistan-1098012387.html
White House: US Conducted 'Successful' Weekend Counterterrorism Strike in Afghanistan
White House: US Conducted 'Successful' Weekend Counterterrorism Strike in Afghanistan
On Sunday, an explosion occurred in the Shirpur district of the Afghan capital Kabul as a result of a rocket hitting a residential building, but there were no... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-01T21:14+0000
2022-08-01T22:04+0000
us
white house
afghanistan
counter-terrorism
terrorism
al-qaeda
taliban
kabul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098012867_0:165:3072:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_9099c05f413518c461d4c56315707c00.jpg
The US military conducted a successful counter-terrorism operation against al-Qaeda* operatives in Afghanistan over the weekend. The operation did not cause any civilian casualties, the White House said on Monday.A senior administration official reportedly told correspondents that it was the CIA who carried out a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend.The Taliban* confirmed that the strike was carried out by an American drone on a residential building. In addition, the movement condemned the attack as a violation of the Doha Peace Agreement and detrimental to the development of cooperation.The Gaza-based Shehab news agency later reported that the purported jihadist leader Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, who was likely the intended target of the strike, was captured alive.Meanwhile, as US President Joe Biden is expected to address the public later in the day on the huge success of killing a "significant al-Qaida target," rumors began to circulate that one of the victims of the strike was none other than the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri.Politico also reported, citing its undisclosed sources, that it was indeed al-Zawahiri who was killed by a drone strike.Last Friday, at least two people were killed and 12 others were hurt in a terrorist attack on a cricket game on Friday in Kabul. At the time, a source with the Afghanistan Cricket Board stated that the stadium explosion had resulted in at least seven fatalities.The developments occur a week before the first anniversary of the US military's complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the Taliban insurgency taking control of the nation after two decades of conflict with Western forces.*terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states.
https://sputniknews.com/20220731/massive-explosion-rocks-kabul-no-casualties-reported-1097970643.html
white house
afghanistan
kabul
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098012867_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa73955b4d6e89c5037284efcce78cf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, white house, afghanistan, counter-terrorism, terrorism, al-qaeda, taliban, kabul

White House: US Conducted 'Successful' Weekend Counterterrorism Strike in Afghanistan

21:14 GMT 01.08.2022 (Updated: 22:04 GMT 01.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziA Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July 29, 2022.
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, July 29, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
On Sunday, an explosion occurred in the Shirpur district of the Afghan capital Kabul as a result of a rocket hitting a residential building, but there were no injuries, according to a spokesman for the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The US military conducted a successful counter-terrorism operation against al-Qaeda* operatives in Afghanistan over the weekend. The operation did not cause any civilian casualties, the White House said on Monday.
A senior administration official reportedly told correspondents that it was the CIA who carried out a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend.
"Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties," the official said.
The Taliban* confirmed that the strike was carried out by an American drone on a residential building. In addition, the movement condemned the attack as a violation of the Doha Peace Agreement and detrimental to the development of cooperation.
The Gaza-based Shehab news agency later reported that the purported jihadist leader Sheikh Bassam Al-Saadi, who was likely the intended target of the strike, was captured alive.
Meanwhile, as US President Joe Biden is expected to address the public later in the day on the huge success of killing a "significant al-Qaida target," rumors began to circulate that one of the victims of the strike was none other than the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman Al-Zawahiri.
Politico also reported, citing its undisclosed sources, that it was indeed al-Zawahiri who was killed by a drone strike.
Last Friday, at least two people were killed and 12 others were hurt in a terrorist attack on a cricket game on Friday in Kabul. At the time, a source with the Afghanistan Cricket Board stated that the stadium explosion had resulted in at least seven fatalities.
A general view of residential areas as seen from the window of a passenger aircraft flying over Kabul on September 22, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2022
Massive Explosion Rocks Kabul, No Casualties Reported
Yesterday, 03:45 GMT
The developments occur a week before the first anniversary of the US military's complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, which resulted in the Taliban insurgency taking control of the nation after two decades of conflict with Western forces.
*terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала