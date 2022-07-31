https://sputniknews.com/20220731/special-plane-of-us-air-force-headed-toward-asia-from-hawaii-tracking-service-shows-1097973245.html

Special Plane of US Air Force Headed Toward Asia From Hawaii, Tracking Service Shows

Special Plane of US Air Force Headed Toward Asia From Hawaii, Tracking Service Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An airplane of US air force has departed from Hawaii and is flying toward Asia, as displayed on the FlightRadar tracking website on... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T07:10+0000

2022-07-31T07:10+0000

2022-07-31T07:12+0000

nancy pelosi

asia & pacific

visit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1e/1097961915_0:96:1023:671_1920x0_80_0_0_21683b8ecb80a7d90ad7efac159f146e.jpg

The tracking service listed a Boeing C-40C plane with the registration number 09-0540 belonging to US Air Force.The C-40C model is used to transport US leaders across the globe, including members of Congress, the air force's website explains.Earlier in the day, Nancy Pelosi took to Twitter to announce her trip to the Indo-Pacific that will include Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea. US House Speaker made no mention of Taiwan. On Saturday, the plane departed from the United States and disappeared from the tracker's platform shortly after reaching Hawaii.The Chinese People's Liberation Army started military drills with a firing exercise on Saturday in the southeastern province of Fujian across the strait from Taiwan, closing the designated maritime area.On Saturday evening, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeled Pelosi's Asian tour as "a dangerous political-military gamble."Earlier this month, media reported that Pelosi is set to visit Taiwan in August, which drew criticism from Beijing as China considers Taiwan to be its province even though the island has been governing itself independently since 1949.

https://sputniknews.com/20220730/whats-the-big-deal-about-pelosi-or-any-other-us-politician-going-to-taiwan-an-explainer-1097947944.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nancy pelosi, asia & pacific, visit