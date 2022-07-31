https://sputniknews.com/20220731/serbian-mp-kosovos-kurti-is-a-puppet-used-to-remind-belgrade-to-back-west-against-russia--1097986439.html

Serbian MP: Kosovo's Kurti is a 'Puppet' Used to Remind Belgrade to Back West Against Russia

Serbian MP: Kosovo's Kurti is a 'Puppet' Used to Remind Belgrade to Back West Against Russia

Earlier in the day, tensions in the already strained relations between Serbs and Albanians in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo arose from the abrupt... 31.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-31T23:43+0000

2022-07-31T23:43+0000

2022-07-31T23:43+0000

serbia

kosovo

albin kurti

parliament

metohija

west

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097986140_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4ef6e64f9edfecebbea84c093c592f.jpg

Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti is nothing more than a puppet of the West, and is used to apply pressure on Belgrade, in particular on the issue of supporting anti-Russian sanctions, Serbian parliament's Committee on Kosovo and Metohija head Milovan Drecun said on Sunday.Drecun went on to say in his remarks to Sputnik that Serbs in Kosovo have been subjected to systematic bullying for years.Regarding the reasons for the crisis outbreak, the MP noted that the explosive situation in Kosovo was caused by Pristina's decision to ban citizens with Serbian identity cards and K&M license plates from entering the southern Serbian province."When you group special forces at administrative crossings, poison the Serbs in the North, constantly arrange incidents and collect 20 tons of fuel each, does it mean you are ready for dialogue or vice versa?" he questioned.Moments before, the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission declared its readiness to intervene to restore stability in the region. Drecun noted the peacekeeping mission in the breakaway territory would prevent the weapons' use by Albanian special forces in the region and adhere to the agreement that Kosovo's security forces cannot be deployed in the area.Hours after Kosovo authorities caused an uproar and a deterioration in the situation between Belgrade and the breakaway territory, the Kosovo government announced early Monday that they were delaying the entry restrictions until September 1 in response to US Ambassador Jeffrey Hovenier's appeal.On Sunday evening, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had arrived to the General Staff headquarters, later detailing that Belgrade was working to defuse tensions and that General Milan Mojsilovic, the chief of the General Staff, had spoken with the KFOR mission's commander, who was scheduled to arrive in Kosovska Mitrovica soon.

https://sputniknews.com/20220731/kosovo-government-reportedly-postpones-decision-to-impose-ban-on-serbian-documents-1097985374.html

serbia

kosovo

metohija

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

serbia, kosovo, albin kurti, parliament, metohija, west, us