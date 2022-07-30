https://sputniknews.com/20220730/images-of-ivana-trumps-grave-at-her-ex-husbands-new-jersey-golf-club-revealed-by-media-1097958392.html
Images of Ivana Trump's Grave at Her Ex-Husband's New Jersey Golf Club Revealed by Media
Images of Ivana Trump's Grave at Her Ex-Husband's New Jersey Golf Club Revealed by Media
Ivana Trump’s grave is reportedly situated in a part of the club located “below the backside of the first tee,” away from the prying eyes of golfers. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-30T12:53+0000
2022-07-30T12:53+0000
2022-07-30T12:53+0000
ivana trump
golf club
grave
photo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105809/37/1058093782_0:266:3059:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_e226c0bddbf87099404ac9d9bab11cc1.jpg
Ivana Trump, the first wife of real estate mogul and former US President Donald Trump, was laid to rest at a private plot at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the New York Post reports.Images recently published by the newspaper show what appears to be a fresh grave with a bouquet of white flowers lying atop of it and a plaque bearing Ivana’s name and the dates of her birth and death.The plot is apparently located in a “small section of the club” that is “below the backside of the first tee,” away from the prying eyes of golfers.The Post notes how a source told them last week that Ivana was buried “not too far from the main clubhouse.”“They have a private grassy area. It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name,” the source said.Ivana Trump passed away on July 14 after falling down stairs at her Manhattan residence. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, she was working as a model when she met Donald Trump in 1976.Donald and Ivana married the following year and had three children – Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric – before divorcing in 1992.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105809/37/1058093782_78:0:2957:2159_1920x0_80_0_0_b59dbb055bb0b172e38a416634d7620f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ivana trump, golf club, grave, photo
Images of Ivana Trump's Grave at Her Ex-Husband's New Jersey Golf Club Revealed by Media
Ivana Trump’s grave is reportedly situated in a part of the club located “below the backside of the first tee,” away from the prying eyes of golfers.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of real estate mogul and former US President Donald Trump, was laid to rest at a private plot at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the New York Post reports.
Images recently published by the newspaper show what appears to be a fresh grave with a bouquet of white flowers lying atop of it and a plaque bearing Ivana’s name and the dates of her birth and death.
The plot is apparently located in a “small section of the club” that is “below the backside of the first tee,” away from the prying eyes of golfers.
The Post notes how a source told them last week that Ivana was buried “not too far from the main clubhouse.”
“They have a private grassy area. It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name,” the source said.
Ivana Trump passed away on July 14 after falling down stairs at her Manhattan residence. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, she was working as a model when she met Donald Trump in 1976.
Donald and Ivana married the following year and had three children – Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric – before divorcing in 1992.