Images of Ivana Trump's Grave at Her Ex-Husband's New Jersey Golf Club Revealed by Media

Ivana Trump’s grave is reportedly situated in a part of the club located “below the backside of the first tee,” away from the prying eyes of golfers. 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ivana Trump, the first wife of real estate mogul and former US President Donald Trump, was laid to rest at a private plot at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the New York Post reports.Images recently published by the newspaper show what appears to be a fresh grave with a bouquet of white flowers lying atop of it and a plaque bearing Ivana’s name and the dates of her birth and death.The plot is apparently located in a “small section of the club” that is “below the backside of the first tee,” away from the prying eyes of golfers.The Post notes how a source told them last week that Ivana was buried “not too far from the main clubhouse.”“They have a private grassy area. It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name,” the source said.Ivana Trump passed away on July 14 after falling down stairs at her Manhattan residence. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, she was working as a model when she met Donald Trump in 1976.Donald and Ivana married the following year and had three children – Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric – before divorcing in 1992.

