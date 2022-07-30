https://sputniknews.com/20220730/china-is-prepared-to-confront-nancy-pelosis-flight-to-taiwan-1097948862.html

China is Prepared to Confront Nancy Pelosi's Flight to Taiwan

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Biden administration beginning to build the Southern border... 30.07.2022, Sputnik International

China is Prepared to Confront Nancy Pelosi's Flight to Taiwan

GUESTTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Fewer Americans Visiting Russia, Contrasting NYC & Moscow, and The Level of Coverup Surrounding the Hunter Biden LaptopMark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | DC Mayor Bowser, The Border Wall, and Political Stunts WorkIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about traveling to Russia, Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, and the level of safety in Moscow. Ted compared and contrasted his latest visit to Moscow versus the last time he visited the city in 1990. Ted talked about the FBI coverup of the Hunter Biden laptop and China being ready to confront Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about migrants bussed to Washington DC, the lack of loyalty from American politicians, and Texas Governor Abbott. Mark described the number of illegal aliens bussed from Texas to Washington DC and border towns voting for Republicans. Mark talked about his conversations with border patrol agents and the lack of border enforcement from President Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

