https://sputniknews.com/20220729/trump-could-face-punishment-for-reportedly-unlawful-use-of-presidential-seal-at-his-golf-course-1097945789.html
Trump Could Face Punishment for Reportedly Unlawful Use of Presidential Seal at His Golf Course
Trump Could Face Punishment for Reportedly Unlawful Use of Presidential Seal at His Golf Course
Use of the presidential and vice presidential seals that could provide "a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States"... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T22:46+0000
2022-07-29T22:46+0000
2022-07-29T22:46+0000
us
donald trump
president
seal
presidency
new jersey
golf
golf club
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102083/43/1020834356_0:4:3000:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_573f8e4814933c0c167facf07e25081b.jpg
During the LIV Golf tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, former president Donald Trump was seen utilizing the presidential seal on a number of items, the Washington Post reported on Friday. The former president took part in the pro-am of the Saudi-sponsored tournament on Thursday, when the seal was affixed on towels, golf carts, and other objects, according to the report.While breaking the federal law regulating the use of the presidential seal can result in "not more than six months" in jail, a fine, or both, these penalties are reportedly rarely applied.Notably, this is not the first time that Trump has been reported to have used the seal on a number of items at his properties.According to the report, in an Instagram image from earlier this year, the emblem was seen on a sign at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Trump Organization reportedly bought golf course markers with the symbol on them, the US media reported a few years back. Trump's Bedminster golf club was alleged to have made money last year by a Washington, DC, watchdog organization by utilizing images of the presidential seal.Apart from getting panned over the presidential seal, Trump is also reportedly facing criticism for allowing his New Jersey club to hold an event sponsored by the wealthy new PGA Tour challenger LIV Golf, which is associated with Saudi Arabia.Trump, however, dismissed the complaints by telling the Wall Street Journal that LIV has been "a great thing" for the image of Saudi Arabia.The presidential seal's history dates back to at least the mid-19th century and shares a similar design to the Great Seal of the United States. President Dwight D. Eisenhower implemented the current design in 1960, which slightly changed the final design approved by President Truman in 1945, adding stars to the inner circle to honor the new states of Hawaii and Alaska.
new jersey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102083/43/1020834356_307:0:3000:2020_1920x0_80_0_0_1f386b052d7f47462704221e3f4debf2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, president, seal, presidency, new jersey, golf, golf club
Trump Could Face Punishment for Reportedly Unlawful Use of Presidential Seal at His Golf Course
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Use of the presidential and vice presidential seals that could provide "a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States" is prohibited by federal law. However, Trump, who left office in January 2021, is still actively using the presidential regalia.
During the LIV Golf tournament at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, former president Donald Trump was seen utilizing the presidential seal on a number of items, the Washington Post reported
on Friday.
The former president took part in the pro-am of the Saudi-sponsored tournament on Thursday, when the seal was affixed on towels, golf carts, and other objects, according to the report.
While breaking the federal law regulating the use of the presidential seal can result in "not more than six months" in jail, a fine, or both, these penalties are reportedly rarely applied.
Notably, this is not the first time that Trump has been reported to have used the seal on a number of items at his properties.
According to the report, in an Instagram image from earlier this year, the emblem was seen on a sign at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Trump Organization reportedly bought golf course markers with the symbol on them, the US media reported a few years back. Trump's Bedminster golf club was alleged to have made money last year by a Washington, DC, watchdog organization
by utilizing images of the presidential seal.
"Unlawful use of the presidential seal for commercial purposes is no trivial matter, especially when it involves a former president who is actively challenging the legitimacy of the current president," Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said in a 2021 complaint.
Apart from getting panned over the presidential seal, Trump is also reportedly facing criticism for allowing his New Jersey club to hold an event sponsored by the wealthy new PGA Tour challenger LIV Golf, which is associated with Saudi Arabia.
Trump, however, dismissed the complaints by telling the Wall Street Journal
that LIV has been "a great thing" for the image of Saudi Arabia.
"I think LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be an incredible investment from that standpoint, and that’s more valuable than lots of other things because you can’t buy that—even with billions of dollars."
The presidential seal's history dates back to at least the mid-19th century and shares a similar design to the Great Seal of the United States. President Dwight D. Eisenhower implemented the current design in 1960, which slightly changed the final design approved by President Truman in 1945, adding stars to the inner circle to honor the new states of Hawaii and Alaska.