Russian Cosmonauts to Take Next Spacewalk in August, Roscosmos Says

Russian Cosmonauts to Take Next Spacewalk in August, Roscosmos Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for August, Russian space agency... 29.07.2022

"Next spacewalk is scheduled for August. In the middle of the month Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev will go into outer space from the ISS to continue the works on the integration of the ERA manipulator into the Russian segment of the station," the agency's statement read.The cosmonauts are expected to spend a total of 6 hours and 46 minutes minutes in outer space.The main tasks of the spacewalk are the installation of elbow cameras for a wider view angle for the manipulator; transportation and connection of the external control panel of the EMMI; and the removal of ERA's booster rings aimed at reducing its weight.Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov announced on Tuesday that Russia will fulfill all its obligations to international partners within the framework of cooperation on the ISS and then will leave the station after 2024.On July 21, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti went for a spacewalk under the Russian flight program, the first time a Russian makes a joint spacewalk with a foreigner in 13 years. The previous time such joint spacewalks took place on June 5 and June 10, 2009. Since then, all exits under the domestic program have been carried out only by a pair of Russian cosmonauts.

