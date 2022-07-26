https://sputniknews.com/20220726/russian-space-station-to-replace-iss-will-be-built-no-earlier-than-2028-1097826035.html

Russian Space Station to Replace ISS Will Be Built No Earlier Than 2028

Russian Space Station to Replace ISS Will Be Built No Earlier Than 2028

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The construction of a new Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) will begin no earlier than 2028, Vladimir Solovyov, the general designer... 26.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-26T15:31+0000

2022-07-26T15:31+0000

2022-07-26T15:31+0000

space

russia

iss

space station

roscosmos

russian federal space agency roscosmos

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082533754_0:82:3061:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_9dba97b67d80c8f90a124ecf6f058f4c.jpg

"We propose to build it in two stages. If the decision on its construction is made before the end of the year, then the first stage will begin in 2028 with the launch of the Science Power Module by the Angara-A5M launch vehicle," Solovyov said in an interview with the Russian Space magazine.After that, the node and gateway modules will be launched on the same rocket. The first will be similar to the module that is already part of the International Space Station. The second will be used for spacewalks. Earlier, it was reported that the launch of the first module could take place in 2027-2028.Earlier in the day, the new head of Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russia would fulfill all its international obligations and withdraw from the ISS project in 2024.Commenting on the state of the national space industry, the Roscosmos chief said that the situation is "difficult."Ex-Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on July 15 that after four years the industry managed "to get out of the system crisis quagmire." The Russian space industry, among other things, has achieved complete accident-free operations over the past four years, carrying out 86 successful launches in a row, completing the construction of the Russian segment of the ISS, and receiving the financing of the multi-satellite orbital grouping Sphere. Additionally, Rogozin pointed out that Roscosmos managed to successfully implement a range of tasks including creating new Soyuz-5 spacecrafts, developing the preliminary design of the Russian orbital station to replace the ISS, and launch tests of the newest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles have begun, which are expected to start combat duty by the end of 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20220511/relations-on-iss-not-changed-following-russias-military-operation-in-ukraine-astronaut-says-1095440280.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

space, russia, iss, space station, roscosmos, russian federal space agency roscosmos