President Xi Tells Biden 'Those Who Play With Fire Will Get Burned'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the WHO urging people to reduce sexual partners during the Monkeypox outbreak, and the Kentucky flooding killing eight people.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Releases Blacklist, No Wins For the Ukrainian Military, and Russia Taking More LandAdam Soos - Rebel News Journalist | The Progressive Agenda of Canadian Politicians, Indigenous Canadians, and Canadian People are Fed UpIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about the failures of American politicians, Scott Ritter on the Ukrainian blacklist, and G7 leaders resigning. Scott discussed the few politicians questioning the establishment narratives and billions in taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine. Scott detailed the territory of Ukraine lost to Russia and US politicians funding limitations of the First Amendment.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Daniel Lazare about pipelines in Canada, the Canadian flag, and professional hockey players in Canada. Adam discussed his on-the-ground coverage of the Pope's visit to Canada and the Indigenous community upset with Justin Trudeau. Adam described the values of Canadian citizens and how Canadian politicians use the Indigenous community for political gains.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Releases Blacklist, No Wins For the Ukrainian Military, and Russia Taking More Land
Adam Soos - Rebel News Journalist | The Progressive Agenda of Canadian Politicians, Indigenous Canadians, and Canadian People are Fed Up
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about the failures of American politicians, Scott Ritter on the Ukrainian blacklist, and G7 leaders resigning. Scott discussed the few politicians questioning the establishment narratives and billions in taxpayer dollars sent to Ukraine. Scott detailed the territory of Ukraine lost to Russia and US politicians funding limitations of the First Amendment.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Daniel Lazare about pipelines in Canada, the Canadian flag, and professional hockey players in Canada. Adam discussed his on-the-ground coverage of the Pope's visit to Canada and the Indigenous community upset with Justin Trudeau. Adam described the values of Canadian citizens and how Canadian politicians use the Indigenous community for political gains.
