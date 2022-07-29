International
https://sputniknews.com/20220729/poll-only-40-of-tory-members-want-to-see-johnson-in-next-british-cabinet-1097943336.html
Poll: Only 40% of Tory Members Want to See Johnson in Next British Cabinet
Poll: Only 40% of Tory Members Want to See Johnson in Next British Cabinet
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 40% of members of the UK Conservative Party would like outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to join the next prime minister's cabinet... 29.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-29T17:44+0000
2022-07-29T17:44+0000
uk
boris johnson
uk conservative party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097144091_0:184:2987:1864_1920x0_80_0_0_09e3674d4f9bc5fb98e2509759cc813d.jpg
At the same time, 50% of conservatives oppose Johnson's appointment to the new cabinet.Moreover, 55% of those supporting Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's bid for the leadership said that Johnson should be in the next cabinet, with only 18% of those backing former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak saying the same.The poll results showed that Johnson only outmatched former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt (31%), who had been eliminated from the Tory leadership race in the first round.Former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch is leading the list of British politicians who should be given a cabinet role with 84% of the votes. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (81%) and Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman (66%) are holding second and third places.Both State Minister for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, who had also lost in the earlier stages of the Tory leadership race, gained 63% of the votes.The new YouGov survey was conducted among 730 Conservative Party members on July 20-21.Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of prime minister and head of the Conservative Party, following Boris Johnson's resignation on July 7.The last round will take place by mail from August 4, with the winner determined by all party members, of whom there are about 200,000 to date. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, when Parliament resumes its work after the summer break.
https://sputniknews.com/20220728/whether-its-bojo-or-someone-else-nato-will-be-headed-by-a-us-deep-state-shill-ex-mep-says-1097899598.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097144091_128:0:2859:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97a3f8d40a1f37400927bff00fe6464f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, uk conservative party

Poll: Only 40% of Tory Members Want to See Johnson in Next British Cabinet

17:44 GMT 29.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEALBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 6, 2022 to head to the Houses of Parliament for the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 6, 2022 to head to the Houses of Parliament for the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL LEAL
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 40% of members of the UK Conservative Party would like outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to join the next prime minister's cabinet team, according to a YouGov poll.
At the same time, 50% of conservatives oppose Johnson's appointment to the new cabinet.
Moreover, 55% of those supporting Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's bid for the leadership said that Johnson should be in the next cabinet, with only 18% of those backing former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak saying the same.
The poll results showed that Johnson only outmatched former UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt (31%), who had been eliminated from the Tory leadership race in the first round.
Former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch is leading the list of British politicians who should be given a cabinet role with 84% of the votes. UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (81%) and Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman (66%) are holding second and third places.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps off the podium after addressing a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2022
Whether It's BoJo or Someone Else, NATO Will Be Headed by a US Deep State 'Shill,' Ex-MEP Says
Yesterday, 17:47 GMT
Both State Minister for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, who had also lost in the earlier stages of the Tory leadership race, gained 63% of the votes.
The new YouGov survey was conducted among 730 Conservative Party members on July 20-21.
Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the election race for the post of prime minister and head of the Conservative Party, following Boris Johnson's resignation on July 7.
The last round will take place by mail from August 4, with the winner determined by all party members, of whom there are about 200,000 to date. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, when Parliament resumes its work after the summer break.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала