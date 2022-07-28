https://sputniknews.com/20220728/whether-its-bojo-or-someone-else-nato-will-be-headed-by-a-us-deep-state-shill-ex-mep-says-1097899598.html

Whether It's BoJo or Someone Else, NATO Will Be Headed by a US Deep State 'Shill,' Ex-MEP Says

Allies of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are reportedly touting him as a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Earlier this... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"I think that NATO is already so institutionally anti-Russian that while the appointment of the disgraced clown and serial liar Johnson would make the organization look ridiculous, it would not make any difference to its overall direction," says political analyst and former MEP Nick Griffin, adding that the story, circulated by The Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, and other media is nothing but "a pathetic sign of the terminal decline of the West."Johnson's supporters believe that he could fill NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's shoes as the latter is going to step down in September. Some senior figures in the Tory ranks believe the former prime minister has "the experience, energy and convictions the position demands," according to the Daily Express.For its part, The Telegraph quoted Richard Drax, a Tory lawmaker and member of the UK's parliamentary defense committee, as saying: "Any distinguished Brit would be a great choice. If indeed that is what Boris Johnson wants to go and do, of course I would support that."Meanwhile, some Ukrainian lawmakers are also actively promoting the idea of BoJo taking the reins of the transatlantic military organization. For instance, MP Oleksii Goncharenko argues that Johnson's position was instrumental in slapping Western sanctions on Russia and ensuring "vital military, economic and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine." "[Johnson] would be the right person to take over from Jens Stoltenberg as he understands the challenges that NATO and the West faces," the Ukrainian MP claimed, as quoted by the Daily Express.Apparently, the US would have supported a British candidate, given the longstanding special relations between London and Washington. The US has long tipped a Briton for the role of NATO head, being cautious about the possibility of the EU establishing a separate army. Previously, EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and even former German Chancellor Angela Merkel flirted with the idea of Europe's strategic autonomy and the creation of a European Army, with the French leader even castigating NATO as "brain dead.""The US is as scared of the EU pursuing an independent defense policy as it is of Germany and the EU making geopolitical and economic decisions in their own interests," says the former MEP.However, one should not delude oneself into thinking that a British candidate would be more "reliable" while a European one would be more "independent," according to Griffin. The sad truth is that all potential picks would be chosen from those loyal and obedient to the US and European establishment and NATO's cause, he believes.

